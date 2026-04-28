Senate confirms circuit court judges for Maui, Kauaʻi

Last week, the Hawaiʻi State Senate confirmed the appointment of Judge Annalisa M. Bernard Lee to the Circuit Court of the 2nd Circuit on Maui.

Judge Annalisa M. Bernard Lee to the Circuit Court of the Second Circuit

Bernard Lee currently serves as a District Court judge for the 2nd Circuit. Her legal career has been rooted in public service, including work as a deputy prosecuting attorney for Maui County and a deputy public defender on both Oʻahu and Maui. She is also engaged in efforts to improve the judicial system through her service on various committees and commissions.

“Judge Bernard Lee is widely recognized for her fairness, professionalism, and dedication to the pursuit of justice,” Rhoads said. “She brings a thoughtful, compassionate approach to the bench and has consistently demonstrated the preparedness and integrity required of a Circuit Court judge.”

Judge Michael K. Soong to the Circuit Court of the Fifth Circuit

The Senate also confirmed the appointment of Judge Michael K. Soong to the Circuit Court of the 5th Circuit on Kauaʻi.

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Soong currently serves as a District Court judge for the 5th Circuit and deputy chief judge. He has also served as a temporary Circuit Court judge since October 2025.

Before taking the bench, Soong practiced law privately, focusing on criminal law and personal injury litigation, and dedicated years to public service as Kauaʻi’s elected prosecuting attorney, as well as a deputy prosecuting attorney and deputy public defender.

“Testimony highlighted Judge Soong’s leadership, strong work ethic, and keen understanding of the law,” said Sen. Karl Rhoads, chair of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. “He has demonstrated the ability to relate to people from all walks of life and a commitment to reaching fair outcomes in every case.”

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Both appointees met the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association’s standards for judicial service, demonstrating the integrity, legal ability, experience, and temperament essential to the bench. The state Senate considers backgrounds, experience, and qualifications before confirming judge appointments.

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“After full consideration of their backgrounds, experience, and qualifications, the Committee found both appointees to be qualified to serve,” Rhoads said. “They each possess the legal expertise, integrity, and dedication necessary to fully and faithfully discharge the duties of judicial office.”