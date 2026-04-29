Appliance replacement program launched for residents impacted by kona low storms

Hawaiʻi Energy, Appliance Replacement Program. PC: Hawaiʻi Energy

In response to the recent kona low storms that impacted communities across the state, Hawaiʻi Energy, the state’s energy conservation program, is launching an Appliance Replacement Program to help residents replace damaged household appliances with new energy-efficient models.

The program, offered in partnership with PHAD Home Appliance (PHAD), provides eligible households with access to ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerators, freezers, washers and dryers at a significantly reduced cost.

“We know many families are dealing with unexpected losses following the recent storms, including essential household appliances,” said Caroline Carl, executive director of Hawaiʻi Energy. “This program is meant to help residents replace those items with reliable, energy-efficient options at a lower cost. We appreciate the partnership with PHAD, which allows us to get these appliances into homes in a timely and coordinated way.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Eligible residents may purchase appliances for a co-pay of $250 per unit, with a larger refrigerator model available for $450. There is no minimum purchase requirement, though households are limited to one of each appliance type. To qualify, applicants must be residential customers of Hawaiian Electric in Hawaiʻi Energy’s service areas, including Oʻahu, Maui County and Hawaiʻi Island, and demonstrate a need for appliance replacement due to storm-related impacts.

“We live here, we work here, and we care deeply about this community. The people affected by this storm are our neighbors and friends,” said Kevin Murray, owner of PHAD Home Appliance. “When you’ve been serving Hawaiʻi families for as long as we have, moments like this call for you to show up in a different way, and we’re committed to doing what we can to help people move forward.”

Interested residents are encouraged to review available appliance models and submit an application online. Paper applications will also be available at Hawaiʻi Energy’s Honolulu office located at 45 N. King Street, Suite 500. Once approved, payment will be processed through PHAD, with appliances expected to be delivered within approximately 45 days. Residents who opt for pickup at PHAD’s Aiea warehouse may experience shorter wait times, depending on availability.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For households unable to cover the co-pay, financial assistance may be available through community organizations, including Lāhui Foundation, FarmKine Tings, and The Salvation Army. Residents are encouraged to contact those organizations directly for eligibility and support.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. More information, including application details and available models, can be found at HawaiiEnergy.com/floodrelief.