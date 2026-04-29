Maui Weather Forecast for April 29, 2026





Photo Credit: Brittney Cruz

West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows 65 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 75 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 73 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 64 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 82. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 74. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 82. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 77 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 77 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs around 58 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows around 45 at the visitor center to around 39 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 63 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 82. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 74. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 82. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 70 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows around 64. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 70 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 68 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 57 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 67 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to locally breezy trades will prevail through the next several days, resulting in periods of shower activity across windward and mauka locations. An upper-level trough and developing low will slowly move eastward and become stationary northeast of the islands, enhancing clouds and shower activity. By the weekend, the upper-level trough is expected to dislodge and meander northeastward away from the state, however, periods of showers are expected to continue.

Discussion

Moderate to locally breezy trades will continue courtesy of the broad surface high just north of the Hawaiian Islands. Aloft, an upper-level low and escorting upper-level trough moving eastward across the Central Pacific will become stationary just northeast of the islands later today. This will enhance clouds and shower activity across the state, namely favoring windward slopes of all islands, with some possible shower activity drifting into leeward areas briefly. However, by this weekend, the upper-level trough and associated low will finally dislodge and exit the region, though periods of showers will likely continue.

Trades will remain the dominant feature through the next several days, where showers focus across windward and mauka areas, with only slight variations in the day to day weather pattern across the state. Model guidance portrays a shallow cold front and another upper-level trough approaching the islands from the northwest early next week. Future forecasts will monitor the evolution of this system as the week progresses and revise as necessary.

Aviation

Moderate easterly trade winds will continue with an upper level trough producing periods of MVFR conditions in passing showers mainly over windward mountain areas, and favoring the overnight to early morning hours. Terrain sheltered leeward areas along the western island slopes may see afternoon showers as sea breezes converge with trade winds each day.

No AIRMETs in effect. However, AIRMET Sierra may be needed later today for mountain obscurations mainly over north and east slopes of island mountains.

Marine

Moderate to fresh east-northeast trades will continue today as a weak trough shifts to the west and a ridge builds north of the state. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) has been issued for the typical windier waters surrounding Maui County and the Big Island. The SCA is likely to be extended through at least Friday before a trough approaches from the northwest this weekend, which will lead to a period of more relaxed trade winds.

Surf along north and west facing shores will get a small reinforcing bump today. An upward trend is then expected during the second half of the week as another northwest swell arrives overnight from a storm-force low that tracked into the Bering Sea this past weekend. Looking further ahead, a storm-force low east of Japan will send a moderate, longer- period northwest swell toward the islands for Friday and Saturday, with surf heights near advisory levels along north and west facing shores.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through much of the week, with mainly background south to southwest swell expected. Another south-southwest pulse may arrive this weekend from recent activity east of New Zealand, providing a small increase in surf.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy through midweek, with a slight rise possible Thursday and Friday as trades strengthen.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for Kahoolawe.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

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