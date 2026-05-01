Hawaiʻi REALTORS Charitable Foundation to distribute $200,000 in storm relief

The Hawai‘i REALTORS Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of Hawai‘i REALTORS, will distribute $200,000 in grants to Hawai‘i residents impacted by the Kona Low storms in March.

The funds are provided by the REALTORS Relief Foundation, which offers housing-related assistance to disaster-impacted communities through the generosity of REALTORS, state and local associations, and industry partners.

Homeowners and renters affected by the floods may apply for grants up to $1,000. Applications open today and will be accepted through July 1, 2026, on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications will be reviewed by the Hawai‘i REALTORS Charitable Foundation.

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“We are committed to getting funds into the hands of Hawai‘i residents in need as quickly as possible to provide relief from the devastating impact of the recent Kona Low storms,” said Moana Andersen, President of the Hawai‘i REALTORS Charitable Foundation.

Visit www.hawaiirealtors.com/disasterrelief for more information.

Since 2001, the REALTORS Relief Foundation has disbursed more than $52 million in aid to more than 30,000 families nationwide. The National Association of REALTORS works with state and local associations to cover all administrative costs, ensuring 100% of all funds collected are distributed directly to disaster relief causes.

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The nonprofit Hawai‘i REALTORS Charitable Foundation was launched in 2020 to serve communities throughout Hawai‘i by supporting charitable organizations and their efforts to assist those in need.