Raised crosswalks to be striped at night on Piʻilani Highway

Foreground graphic courtesy HIDOT. Background image courtesy William Hankins (Jan. 27, 2023)

Nightly single-lane closures are scheduled at the roundabout on Piʻilani Highway, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day, from Sunday, May 3 to Tuesday, May 5. The last closure will reopen at 5 a.m., Tuesday, May 5.

Crews with the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will close one lane at night in both the northbound and southbound direction on the Wailea side of the roundabout. Crews will be striping the new raised crosswalks on the Wailea side of the roundabout.

At least one lane in each direction will remain open for through traffic.

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The crosswalk remains closed and the rapid rectangular flashing beacons (RRFBs) remain inactive, but may be activated if conditions change.

All work is weather permitting.