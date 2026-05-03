Hirono, Meng introduce resolution recognizing May as AANHPI Heritage Month

File PC: Sen. Hirono. YouTube

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) and Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, led their colleagues in introducing a resolution marking May 2026 as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

This resolution celebrates the many contributions AANHPI communities have made to the nation and emphasizes the importance of celebrating diversity.

“Every May, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander communities come together to remember the challenges we have overcome and our many contributions that have shaped our country,” said Hirono. “Our communities have been part of our country’s story since its founding, fighting for the same fundamental promises of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This resolution celebrates the persevering spirit of our communities and reminds us all to continue fighting for a more inclusive future.”

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“Whether your family passed through Ellis Island, immigrated to work on the sugarcane plantations of Hawaiʻi or fled war-torn areas as refugees, our stories are part of the American story and deserve to be told for generations to come,” said Meng. “I am proud to co-lead this resolution with Senator Hirono to ensure our communities’ achievements are formally recognized in the halls of Congress, especially as we mark the 250th anniversary of the United States this year.”

The resolution is co-sponsored by Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Susan Collins (R-ME), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Catherine Cortes Masto (D-NV), Dick Durbin (D-IL), John Fetterman (D-PA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ed Markey (D-MA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mark Warner (D-VA), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

The full text of the resolution is available here.



