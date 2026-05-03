The Shops at Wailea celebrates Mother’s Day with dining specials, gifting

PC: Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 2026 Brunch

The Shops at Wailea invites the community to celebrate Mother’s Day with dining experiences, curated gifting and a social media giveaway designed to honor mothers and mother figures across Maui. From brunch and weekend menus to new seasonal offerings and in-store experiences, the open-air Center offers thoughtful ways for ʻohana to gather and mark the occasion.

“Mother’s Day is an opportunity to recognize the women who shape our lives with care, strength and aloha,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President of Property Management at The Festival Companies, the management and leasing firm for The Shops at Wailea. “Across the Center, our tenants have created thoughtful experiences that allow ʻohana to come together and celebrate in meaningful ways.”

Mother’s Day Dining

Aurum Maui will feature a special Mother’s Day entrée and dessert available all-day Sunday, May 10. The Creamy Seafood Risotto is prepared with puffed rice, paella butter and seasonal vegetables ($52), followed by a layered Meyer lemon cake with vanilla chantilly and macerated strawberry ($14). In addition to these limited-time offerings, the restaurant’s new lunch menu, served daily from noon–4 p.m., features a mix of new dishes and returning favorites. Reservations can be made at aurummaui.com.

will feature a special Mother’s Day entrée and dessert available all-day Sunday, May 10. The Creamy Seafood Risotto is prepared with puffed rice, paella butter and seasonal vegetables ($52), followed by a layered Meyer lemon cake with vanilla chantilly and macerated strawberry ($14). In addition to these limited-time offerings, the restaurant’s new lunch menu, served daily from noon–4 p.m., features a mix of new dishes and returning favorites. Reservations can be made at aurummaui.com. Ruth’s Chris Steak House will offer a Mother’s Day brunch beginning at $45 on Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10, available until 3 p.m. Featured selections include Shrimp & Grits prepared with sautéed shrimp and creamy cheddar grits, Lobster Frittata with spinach, tomatoes and hollandaise, as well as a 6-ounce center-cut filet paired with a loaded frittata. The restaurant will also offer its full dinner menu following brunch service. Reservations are recommended and can be booked at ruthschris.com/home/wailea/7360.

will offer a Mother’s Day brunch beginning at $45 on Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10, available until 3 p.m. Featured selections include Shrimp & Grits prepared with sautéed shrimp and creamy cheddar grits, Lobster Frittata with spinach, tomatoes and hollandaise, as well as a 6-ounce center-cut filet paired with a loaded frittata. The restaurant will also offer its full dinner menu following brunch service. Reservations are recommended and can be booked at ruthschris.com/home/wailea/7360. Waikiki Brewing Company offers a weekend breakfast menu available from 8–11 a.m. Menu highlights include Wagyu Loco Moco, Steak and Eggs, Breakfast Burrito and French Toast, alongside breakfast cocktails such as mimosas and Bloody Marys. Guests can also enjoy a selection of locally brewed craft beers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Gifting and In-Store Experiences

Lappert’s Hawaii will treat mothers to a complimentary scoop of ice cream on Sunday, May 10, available in-store throughout the day. The shop will also feature its Paniolo Spring collection, with seasonal flavors such as Paniolo Cookie Crunch, Upcountry Strawberry Guava and Campfire, along with specialty sundaes and beverages. Additional offerings include a Mother’s Day cookie box available for pre-order online at lappertshawaii.com.

Select retailers will offer special in-store experiences and promotions throughout the weekend. Gift-with-purchase offerings, including branded mesh totes will be available while supplies last.

Mother’s Day Social Media Giveaway

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui residents can also participate in a Mother’s Day Instagram giveaway for a chance to win curated prizes from participating tenants at The Shops at Wailea, including KaiAloha Supply, Tommy Bahama and more. The giveaway will run May 4–7 at @theshopsatwailea. The winner will be announced via Instagram Stories on Friday, May 8.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To enter:

Follow @theshopsatwailea on Instagram

Like the post

Tag one friend (more tags equal additional entries; one tag per comment)

No purchase necessary. A purchase does not increase your chances of winning. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Instagram. Void where prohibited.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Beyond Mother’s Day offerings, guests are invited to extend their visit by exploring the Center’s collection of more than 80 retailers, restaurants and galleries. Set within Wailea’s open-air setting, the Center offers opportunities to dine, shop and spend time together throughout the day. For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.