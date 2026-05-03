Volunteers needed to teach Junior Achievement of Hawaiʻi’s financial literacy curriculum 

While Financial Literacy Month in Hawai‘i has come to an end in April, there are still opportunities this school year for volunteers to get involved and help teach Junior Achievement of Hawai‘i’s (JAH) award-winning financial literacy and entrepreneurship curriculum to students in kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms across the state.



“Last year, we had more than 200 volunteers in classrooms reaching more than 8,300 students in 372 kindergarten through 12thgrade classes and after-school locations on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island and Maui,” said David Earles, JAH president. “Our supporters tell us time and time again that connecting with these students through our interactive programing is one of the most rewarding experiences they have had.”



Volunteering is fun and easy with JAH providing a one-hour training and all the materials you will need to be successful in the classroom for five, 45-minute in-person sessions.



While volunteers are needed year-round each school year, the most urgent needs before the close of this school year are on Hawai‘i Island with the following schools:

Waiakea Elementary (Hilo) – Two (2), 4 th grade classes. Mondays and Fridays in May. Flexible times between 12:05-2:05 p.m.

Two (2), 4 grade classes. Mondays and Fridays in May. Flexible times between 12:05-2:05 p.m. Kea‘au Elementary – Six (6), 3 rd grade classes. Six (6) volunteers needed for May. Flexible dates and times.

Six (6), 3 grade classes. Six (6) volunteers needed for May. Flexible dates and times. Kaumana Elementary (Hilo) – Two (2), kindergarten classes. Back-to-back classes on Thursdays in May from 12:15-1:00 p.m. and 1:00-1:45 p.m. Two (2) volunteers (one for each class) or one (1) volunteer who can teach both classes.

Two (2), kindergarten classes. Back-to-back classes on Thursdays in May from 12:15-1:00 p.m. and 1:00-1:45 p.m. Two (2) volunteers (one for each class) or one (1) volunteer who can teach both classes. Kapi‘olani Elementary (Hilo) – Three (3), 3 rd grade classes. Preference is Tuesdays and/or Thursdays. Times are flexible.

Three (3), 3 grade classes. Preference is Tuesdays and/or Thursdays. Times are flexible. Kapi‘olani Elementary (Hilo) – Three (3), 4th grade classes. Preferences are Monday (12:10-1:10 p.m.), Tuesday (12:10-1:10 p.m.), Wednesday (12:10-1:00 p.m.) and Friday (12:05-1:05 p.m.).

Highlights of the positive impact JAH is having in classrooms across the state during the 2025-2026 school year include:

Aiea High School (O‘ahu) – The entire senior class (221 students) is participating in JAH’s Personal Finance course delivered by 14 community volunteers. The session concludes at the end of April. This full-grade-level implementation is a powerful example of school-wide commitment to financial literacy, ensuring every graduating senior gains practical, real-world skills in budgeting, saving, credit, and financial decision-making before entering adulthood.

Maui Personal Finance Lessons – JAH volunteers delivered Personal Finance lessons to 25 boarding students at Lahainaluna High School in April as part of an ongoing effort to expand access to financial literacy education statewide. This was the third-year members from the Rotary Club of Lahaina have taught this course which reflects the continued shared commitment of serving neighbor island communities through consistent, volunteer-powered programming that brings real-world financial education directly into classrooms.



– JAH volunteers delivered Personal Finance lessons to 25 boarding students at Lahainaluna High School in April as part of an ongoing effort to expand access to financial literacy education statewide. This was the third-year members from the Rotary Club of Lahaina have taught this course which reflects the continued shared commitment of serving neighbor island communities through consistent, volunteer-powered programming that brings real-world financial education directly into classrooms. Statewide Financial Literacy Graduation Requirement (Class of 2030) – Beginning with the Class of 2030, Hawai‘i public school students will be required to complete financial literacy education as part of their graduation requirements, with implementation starting in the 2026–2027 school year. As schools prepare to meet this requirement and determine how best to deliver financial literacy instruction, JAH provides a ready-to-implement solution with proven curriculum and volunteer support.



– Beginning with the Class of 2030, Hawai‘i public school students will be required to complete financial literacy education as part of their graduation requirements, with implementation starting in the 2026–2027 school year. As schools prepare to meet this requirement and determine how best to deliver financial literacy instruction, JAH provides a ready-to-implement solution with proven curriculum and volunteer support. JAH Personal Finance Program (Turnkey for Teachers or Volunteer-Led) – To support schools in meeting Hawai‘i’s upcoming financial literacy graduation requirement, JAH’s Personal Finance program is designed for immediate implementation in classrooms. The flexible model allows for both teacher-led instruction and delivery by trained community volunteers, reducing the burden on educators while maintaining high-quality instruction. Aligned with national standards and focused on real-world application, the program equips students with practical skills in budgeting, saving, credit, and investing—making it an accessible, scalable solution for schools preparing to expand financial literacy education.



– To support schools in meeting Hawai‘i’s upcoming financial literacy graduation requirement, JAH’s Personal Finance program is designed for immediate implementation in classrooms. The flexible model allows for both teacher-led instruction and delivery by trained community volunteers, reducing the burden on educators while maintaining high-quality instruction. Aligned with national standards and focused on real-world application, the program equips students with practical skills in budgeting, saving, credit, and investing—making it an accessible, scalable solution for schools preparing to expand financial literacy education. Hawai‘i State Department of Education Partnership (Statewide Access for 2025–2026 School Year and beyond) –Through a Data Sharing Agreement established at the start of the school year, JAH is providing all Hawai‘i DOE educators and students with access to its digital curriculum and learning platform. This statewide access significantly expands the reach of financial literacy education and makes it easier than ever for schools to bring JAH programs into their classrooms.

For more information about Junior Achievement of Hawai‘i and to get involved, please visit www.jahawaii.org .