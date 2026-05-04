Hawai‘i Lodging and Tourism Association announces retirement of President & CEO Mufi Hannemann

Mufi Hannemann

The Hawai‘i Lodging and Tourism Association announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mufi Hannemann, will be retiring from his role following years of dedicated service to the organization and Hawai‘i’s visitor industry.

Hannemann has led HLTA with a strong commitment to strengthening the state’s largest economic sector. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in advancing HLTA’s mission and expanding key initiatives that support both the workforce and the broader community.

Under Hannemann, HLTA has continued to grow and evolve, enhancing signature programs such as the annual Charity Walk, which raised $3.5 million in 2025 for local nonprofits across the state and $51 million since its inception.

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Hannemann also championed the association’s scholarship programs, helping to support the next generation of hospitality professionals, and played a key role in launching and strengthening initiatives like the Generational Mentoring Program and the Department of Education (DOE) Internship Program, efforts that have helped build critical pathways into Hawai‘i’s tourism workforce.

“Mufi has had a lasting impact on HLTA and Hawai‘i’s lodging and tourism industry,” said HLTA Board Chair Simeon Miranda. “We are deeply grateful for his years of service and dedication. His ability to bring people together and move important initiatives forward has strengthened our organization, our industry and our community. We share our aloha and mahalo for all of Mufi’s great work with HTLA.”

“It has truly been a privilege to be at the helm of a statewide visitor industry organization that has been doing great things for our community for nearly eight decades. Together with the Board’s support, we have been steadfast in fulfilling our goals of advocacy, education and workforce development, public safety and philanthropy. I am committed to helping HLTA transition to its new President & CEO so that the industry can continue to honor the people and land of our great state of Hawaii,” said Hannemann.

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A timeline for Hannemann’s retirement is currently being finalized. The HLTA Board of Directors will immediately initiate a search process for a new President and will work closely with Hannemann to ensure a smooth and thoughtful transition.

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“HLTA remains committed to its mission of supporting Hawai‘i’s lodging and tourism industry while promoting responsible, sustainable, and community-focused tourism. The organization will continue to build on the strong foundation established during Hannemann’s tenure as it looks toward the future,” added Miranda.