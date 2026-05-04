Hawaiian Electric employee campaign raised over $330,000 for local charities in 2025

In support of families and communities in need across HECO’s five-island service areas, employees and the IBEW Local 1260 together raised more than $330,000 for Aloha United Way, Hawaii Island United Way and local food banks during a workplace campaign in 2025. PC: Hawaiian Electric

In support of families and communities in need across its five-island service areas, Hawaiian Electric employees and the IBEW Local 1260 together raised more than $330,000 for Aloha United Way, Hawaiʻi Island United Way and local food banks during a workplace campaign in 2025.

The in-house United Way campaign theme, Hāʻawi pūʻana, which in Hawaiian means Giving Together, highlighted the unity between Hawaiian Electric and IBEW Local 1260 to support the efforts of local nonprofit organizations that ensure vital resources reach those who need them most.

Funds totaling $273,053.04 raised by Oʻahu and Maui County employees for Aloha United Way will support the nonprofit’s essential programs and its 300-plus partner agencies working to address Oʻahu and Maui County’s most urgent needs. Funds totaling $48,697.69 raised by Hawaiʻi Island employees for Hawaiʻi Island United Way will support 36 health and human services programs that reach thousands of Hawaiʻi Island families and individuals each year.

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The 2025 employee-led fundraising campaign included sales of logo merchandise, a popular golf tournament on Oʻahu and an online pledge drive. The company’s family caregiving resource group also teamed up to hold a post-Easter Egg-stravanga featuring keiki activities while the Kākou / Hawaiian culture-based resource group prepared and sold imu-cooked kālua pig.

Departments across the company held bake sales and other creative activities to raise monies. Prior to and during the US federal government shutdown in Fall 2025, employees across the company held 16 events including donation drives that collected $8,318.90 and 4,236 pounds of food for the Hawaiʻi Food Bank on Oʻahu, The Food Basket on Hawaiʻi Island and Maui Food Bank. Volunteers also supported food box packing events for kūpuna and many struggling with food insecurity.

Employees also continued a long-standing tradition of caring for communities through volunteer acts of service. In 2025, employees donated 847 units of blood to the Hawaiʻi Blood Bank.

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About 2,800 employees together with family and friends volunteered 9,297 hours across 202 community events such as emergency preparedness-focused education and native planting/greenbreaks to reduce wildfire risk; serving meals at the Institute for Human Services; participating in charity walks, holding school supply drives and joining inclusion and belonging activities such as Pride Power festivals, among many other activities.