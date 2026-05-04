Maui Surf Forecast for May 05, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 5-7 5-7 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 04:40 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:28 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:38 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:26 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:24 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate northwest swell will continue to build this evening and peak tonight into early Tuesday, producing surf above seasonal average along north and west facing shores. This swell will slowly decline through Wednesday. A larger northwest swell arriving on Wednesday could produce surf near the High Surf Advisory level Thursday, then lower Friday into next weekend.

A south swell will gradually decrease tonight into Tuesday, with small pulses keeping surf from going flat for the latter half of the week.

Trade wind swell will remain below seasonal average for much of the week, keeping below average surf along east facing shores.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.