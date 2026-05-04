Maui Surf Forecast for May 05, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:52 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate northwest swell will continue to build this evening and peak tonight into early Tuesday, producing surf above seasonal average along north and west facing shores. This swell will slowly decline through Wednesday. A larger northwest swell arriving on Wednesday could produce surf near the High Surf Advisory level Thursday, then lower Friday into next weekend.
A south swell will gradually decrease tonight into Tuesday, with small pulses keeping surf from going flat for the latter half of the week.
Trade wind swell will remain below seasonal average for much of the week, keeping below average surf along east facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com