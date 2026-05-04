Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 05, 2026

May 4, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
5-7
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 04:40 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 11:28 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:38 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:26 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate northwest swell will continue to build this evening and peak tonight into early Tuesday, producing surf above seasonal average along north and west facing shores. This swell will slowly decline through Wednesday. A larger northwest swell arriving on Wednesday could produce surf near the High Surf Advisory level Thursday, then lower Friday into next weekend. 


A south swell will gradually decrease tonight into Tuesday, with small pulses keeping surf from going flat for the latter half of the week. 


Trade wind swell will remain below seasonal average for much of the week, keeping below average surf along east facing shores. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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