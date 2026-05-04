Nightwork to close lanes on Piʻilani Highway in Kīhei

Piʻilani Hwy at Piʻikea Avenue. PC: file image by Wendy Osher.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public of overnight lane closures on Piʻilani Highway near ʻOhukai Road and Piʻikea Avenue. The closures will be from 8 p.m., Friday, May 8 to 6 a.m., Saturday, May 9.

For the work near ʻOhukai Road, the inner single lane on Piʻilani Highway in each direction will be closed as crews will be replacing delineators. One lane will remain open for through traffic in both directions. The delineators are to remind motorists that left turns are not permitted from the highway onto the adjacent commercial entryways.

Also closed will be the inner southbound lane on the Wailea side of the Piʻilani Highway and Piʻikea Avenue intersection. Crews will be installing delineators between the northbound left-turn pocket and the inner southbound lane.

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The delineators are being installed to prevent traffic from the inner southbound lane from encroaching into the northbound left-turn pocket.

All work is weather permitting.