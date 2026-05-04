Maui News

Nightwork to close lanes on Piʻilani Highway in Kīhei

May 4, 2026, 3:45 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Piʻilani Hwy at Piʻikea Avenue. PC: file image by Wendy Osher.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public of overnight lane closures on Piʻilani Highway near ʻOhukai Road and Piʻikea Avenue. The closures will be from 8 p.m., Friday, May 8 to 6 a.m., Saturday, May 9.

For the work near ʻOhukai Road, the inner single lane on Piʻilani Highway in each direction will be closed as crews will be replacing delineators. One lane will remain open for through traffic in both directions. The delineators are to remind motorists that left turns are not permitted from the highway onto the adjacent commercial entryways.

Also closed will be the inner southbound lane on the Wailea side of the Piʻilani Highway and Piʻikea Avenue intersection. Crews will be installing delineators between the northbound left-turn pocket and the inner southbound lane.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The delineators are being installed to prevent traffic from the inner southbound lane from encroaching into the northbound left-turn pocket.

All work is weather permitting.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu