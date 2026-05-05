Maui Weather Forecast for May 05, 2026





Photo Credit: Jeni Ji Cousins

West Side

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers early in the evening. Lows 66 to 73. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 75 to 84. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers early in the evening. Lows 66 to 74. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wednesday: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early in the evening, then isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows 68 to 74 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers early in the morning, then isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 41 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

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Lanai City

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Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 69 to 84. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening. Lows 57 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 84. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Light winds, increasing humidity, and land and sea breeze conditions will persist through midweek as a series of fronts pass north of the state. Showers will remain brief and primarily over interior and leeward areas during the afternoons. Rainfall chances may increase by the weekend as an upper disturbance approaches the region.

Discussion

The subtropical ridge will remain weak through midweek as a series of cold fronts pass well north of the state. This pattern has disrupted the typical trade wind flow, allowing land breezes to develop overnight into this morning. A more humid air mass will settle over the islands, with dewpoints climbing into the upper 60s.

These elevated dewpoints, combined with a weak front in the vicinity and afternoon sea breeze development, will support localized cloud buildups and scattered showers over interior and leeward areas each afternoon. Clearing is expected overnight as land breezes reestablish.

By the latter part of the week into the weekend, moisture and rainfall chances may increase. Global guidance indicates lowering heights aloft as an upper-level disturbance and its attendant cold front approach and move into the area. Uncertainty, however, remains high due to differences in model solutions regarding the timing and strength of these features, resulting in low confidence in the details.

Aviation

Trades will continue to weaken over the coming days, resulting in sites seeing more of a land/sea breeze pattern, especially by the evening. In the meantime, windward showers are expected to persist, with MVFR conditions possible at times due to low clouds and degraded visibilities.

AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for windward Maui and the Big Island due to mountain obscuration. Conditions may improve by daybreak, but satellite imagery suggests that low-level moisture and clouds may persist into the afternoon hours.

Marine

The trades will ease and shift southeasterly at light to moderate levels today and tonight as an approaching front merges with a trough north of the island chain. The front will pass north of the area on Wednesday, bringing light and variable winds, with sea and land breezes present near the immediate coasts. A new high building northwest of the state will bring a return of light to moderate trades Thursday and Friday, with the trades strengthening to moderate and fresh levels over the weekend. Winds and seas are expected to remain below Small Craft Advisory thresholds through at least Friday.

A moderate medium-period northwest swell will gradually lower during the next couple of days. A new long period swell will build Wednesday night and give a nice boost to north and west shore surf Thursday and Friday, followed by a gradual decline over the weekend into early next week.

A series of overlapping south swells will keep steady small surf rolling into south facing shores during the next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain below normal during the next 7 days due to the lack of strong trades over and upstream of the islands.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

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