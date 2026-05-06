Maui Surf Forecast for May 07, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 5-7 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:18 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:31 AM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A northwest swell will continue to fade tonight. A new long period northwest swell is forecast to build early Thursday and bring moderate surf to north and west facing shores Thursday into Friday. Surf heights should remain slightly below advisory levels. This swell will gradually decline over the weekend into early next week.

A small, long-period south swell will fill in tonight and likely provide a small bump in south shore surf through the end of the week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain below normal during the next several days due to the lack of strong trades over and upstream of the islands. East shore surf will gradually increase into the weekend as trades slowly make a return.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.