Maui Surf Forecast for May 07, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|5-7
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A northwest swell will continue to fade tonight. A new long period northwest swell is forecast to build early Thursday and bring moderate surf to north and west facing shores Thursday into Friday. Surf heights should remain slightly below advisory levels. This swell will gradually decline over the weekend into early next week.
A small, long-period south swell will fill in tonight and likely provide a small bump in south shore surf through the end of the week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain below normal during the next several days due to the lack of strong trades over and upstream of the islands. East shore surf will gradually increase into the weekend as trades slowly make a return.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com