Maui News

UH spring 2026 commencement schedule

May 6, 2026, 7:00 AM HST
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UHMC commencement. File (Spring 2023) PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Graduates from across the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system will be celebrated this spring, starting May 9 and ending May 16. 

Thousands of graduates will celebrate at the ceremonies with family and friends. We ask that attendees and residents near the events plan ahead for traffic before and after the ceremonies. 

Saturday, May 9

University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu


Thursday, May 14

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UH Maui College

Friday, May 15

Kapiʻolani Community College

Program breakdown by ceremony

Kauaʻi Community College

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Leeward Community College

Windward Community College

Hawaiʻi Community College

Honolulu Community College


Saturday, May 16

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University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo 

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa 

College of Arts, Languages & Letters
College of Natural Sciences
College of Social Sciences
College of Tropical Agriculture & Human Resilience
Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge
Interdisciplinary Studies
School of Ocean & Earth Science & Technology

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College of Education
College of Engineering
John A. Burns School of Medicine
School of Nursing & Dental Hygiene
School of Architecture
Shidler College of Business
Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health

Hawaiʻi Community College–Pālamanui

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