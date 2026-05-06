UH spring 2026 commencement schedule
Graduates from across the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system will be celebrated this spring, starting May 9 and ending May 16.
Thousands of graduates will celebrate at the ceremonies with family and friends. We ask that attendees and residents near the events plan ahead for traffic before and after the ceremonies.
Saturday, May 9
University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Location: UH Mānoa, Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
- Commencement website
- Livestream link (will become active during the ceremony)
Thursday, May 14
UH Maui College
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
- Location: UH Maui College Great Lawn
- Commencement website
- Livestream link
Friday, May 15
Kapiʻolani Community College
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: Diamond Head Theatre
- Commencement website
- Livestream link
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Location: Diamond Head Theatre
- Commencement website
- Livestream link
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Location: Diamond Head Theatre
- Commencement website
- Livestream link
Kauaʻi Community College
- Time: 4:30 p.m.
- Location: Kauaʻi CC, lawn near Hawaiian Studies/Social Sciences Building
- Commencement website
- Livestream link
Leeward Community College
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Location: Pu‘uloa Campus, Tuthill Courtyard
- Commencement website
- Livestream link
Windward Community College
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Location: Windward CC, Hale ‘Ākoakoa
- Commencement website
- Livestream link
Hawaiʻi Community College
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: Edith Kanakaʻole Tennis Stadium
- Commencement website
Honolulu Community College
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: Waikiki Shell
- Commencement website
Saturday, May 16
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Location: Edith Kanakaʻole Multipurpose Stadium
- Commencement website
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Location: UH Mānoa, Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
- Commencement website
- Livestream link (will become active during the ceremony)
College of Arts, Languages & Letters
College of Natural Sciences
College of Social Sciences
College of Tropical Agriculture & Human Resilience
Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge
Interdisciplinary Studies
School of Ocean & Earth Science & Technology
- Time: 3:30 p.m.
- Location: UH Mānoa, Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
- Commencement website
College of Education
College of Engineering
John A. Burns School of Medicine
School of Nursing & Dental Hygiene
School of Architecture
Shidler College of Business
Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health
Hawaiʻi Community College–Pālamanui
- Time: 4 p.m.
- Location: Hawaiʻi CC Pālamanui Campus, Pānini Lānai
- Commencement website