UH spring 2026 commencement schedule

UHMC commencement. File (Spring 2023) PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Graduates from across the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system will be celebrated this spring, starting May 9 and ending May 16.

Thousands of graduates will celebrate at the ceremonies with family and friends. We ask that attendees and residents near the events plan ahead for traffic before and after the ceremonies.

Saturday, May 9

University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: UH Mānoa, Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Commencement website

Livestream link (will become active during the ceremony)



Thursday, May 14

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UH Maui College

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: UH Maui College Great Lawn

Commencement website

Livestream link

Friday, May 15

Kapiʻolani Community College

Program breakdown by ceremony

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Diamond Head Theatre

Commencement website

Livestream link

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Diamond Head Theatre

Commencement website

Livestream link

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Diamond Head Theatre

Commencement website

Livestream link

Kauaʻi Community College

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Kauaʻi CC, lawn near Hawaiian Studies/Social Sciences Building

Commencement website

Livestream link

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Leeward Community College

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Pu‘uloa Campus, Tuthill Courtyard

Commencement website

Livestream link

Windward Community College

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Windward CC, Hale ‘Ākoakoa

Commencement website

Livestream link

Hawaiʻi Community College

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Edith Kanakaʻole Tennis Stadium

Commencement website

Honolulu Community College

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Waikiki Shell

Commencement website



Saturday, May 16

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University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Edith Kanakaʻole Multipurpose Stadium

Commencement website

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: UH Mānoa, Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Commencement website

Livestream link (will become active during the ceremony)

College of Arts, Languages & Letters

College of Natural Sciences

College of Social Sciences

College of Tropical Agriculture & Human Resilience

Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge

Interdisciplinary Studies

School of Ocean & Earth Science & Technology

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: UH Mānoa, Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Commencement website

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College of Education

College of Engineering

John A. Burns School of Medicine

School of Nursing & Dental Hygiene

School of Architecture

Shidler College of Business

Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health

Hawaiʻi Community College–Pālamanui