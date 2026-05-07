Maui Food Bank launches search for next CEO

Maui Food Bank. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui Food Bank today announced the launch of a search for its next Chief Executive Officer. Steve Ulene, who will serve as Maui Food Bank’s incoming Board Chair beginning July 1, 2026, will lead the effort as chair of the organization’s CEO Search Committee. Ulene previously served on the board as Vice Chair and is a longtime community volunteer.

The search comes at a pivotal time for Maui Food Bank, as the nonprofit continues to respond to ongoing food insecurity across Maui County while planning for future growth.

The next CEO will be responsible for advancing Maui Food Bank’s mission and key priorities, including strengthening community partnerships, expanding access to fresh and local food, enhancing disaster readiness and response, and supporting the development of a new facility. Maui Food Bank’s chief operating officer, Brandi Saragosa, is currently serving as interim CEO, leading the organization’s day-to-day operations during the search.

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“This is a defining moment for Maui Food Bank and the community we serve,” said Ulene. “I look forward to supporting a thorough search process and helping identify a leader who can build on the organization’s strong foundation and meet the needs ahead.”

More information about the CEO position, including qualifications and application details, is available on Maui Food Bank’s website.