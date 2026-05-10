Free fall prevention workshop coming to Kīhei May 19

Fall prevention workshop landing page. PC: Ohana Care Speaker Series

A Kīhei-based home care agency is hosting a free community workshop this month focused on one of the most serious health risks facing older adults—falls.

Ohana Care Maui will present the May installment of its ongoing speaker series on from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 19 at Kalama Heights, 101 Kanani Road, Kīhei. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Ted Anderson, a physical therapist and owner of Venture Physical Therapy, will present “Don’t Go Trippin’: Prevent that One Misstep & Fall That Can Change Everything BEFORE it Happens.” The talk is designed for seniors, family caregivers and anyone who feels even slightly unsteady.

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Anderson is expected to cover what actually causes falls, early warning signs that are often overlooked, hidden hazards inside the home, and how attendees can create a personalized fall-prevention plan.

The Ohana Care Speaker Series is a free monthly program aimed at giving Maui seniors and their families practical tools and local resources related to aging and caregiving. Ohana Care Maui is a locally owned in-home care agency serving Maui County.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration information is available at ohanacaremaui.regfox.com/ohana-care-speaker-series.