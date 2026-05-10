Par Hawaii’s Hele Stations set a record in 3rd Annual ‘Fuel the Future’ campaign

John Peyton, Par Hawaii vice president – Hawaii retail; (at left) joins Marc Inouye, Par Hawaii director of government and public affairs and Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation board member; Liz Chun Uyehara, communications director for Hawai‘i Pacific Health Foundations and president of the foundation board; and Kenneth Hiraki, foundation executive director, in celebrating a successful fundraising campaign. Courtesy photo

For the third consecutive year, Par Hawaiʻi’s Hele convenience stores partnered with the Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation on a month-long fundraising campaign—and this year’s effort produced a record amount of contributions.

The “Fuel the Future” fundraiser, held throughout February, generated nearly $33,000 in customer donations, surpassing results from the previous two years and pushing the three-year cumulative total to nearly $60,000. The nonprofit foundation, which this year marks its 40th anniversary, channels the Hele proceeds directly into its Good Idea Grants program.

Good Idea Grants award mini-grants of up to $3,000 to public school teachers to fund classroom programs and projects of their own design. Donations from Hele’s fundraisers have supported roughly 60 such grants to date.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It’s a great feeling to know every dollar collected is helping teachers enhance the education of our keiki,” said John Peyton, Par Hawaiʻi’s vice president of Hawaiʻi retail. “We appreciate our Hele customers for sharing in our commitment to support the foundation.”

Ken Hiraki, executive director of the Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation, thanked the company and its customers for their continued support. “Support for the Good Idea Grants is having a positive impact for both teachers and students in the Hawaiʻi Department of Education,” he said.