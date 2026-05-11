Free summer meals offered at 74 HIDOE schools for children 18 and under

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education announced that 74 public schools, including 10 on Maui, will offer free summer meals to children ages 18 and younger, starting June 9 through July 17. Meals are available Monday through Friday through the USDA’s Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program. Children do not need to be enrolled in public school to participate.

Breakfasts will be served from 7:15 to 8:45 a.m. and lunches from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There will be no meal service on the June 11 (Kamehameha Day) and July 3 (Independence Day observed) state holidays. The SSO program is funded by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer. Parents may call their nearest participating school directly for details.

“Free summer meals give every child access to quality nutrition during the summer break so they can return to school nourished, focused and ready to learn,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “Our dedicated cafeteria teams will be working hard to ensure children across Hawai‘i stay healthy this summer, and we encourage all families to take advantage of these free meals.”

All meals must be eaten on campus; no grab-and-go options are available. Children do not have to be enrolled at a participating school to be served, and meals will consist of solid foods. For special diet accommodations, email specialdiets@k12.hi.us with as much detail as possible.

To qualify for the SSO program, schools must have at least 50% of students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch and host a summer program on campus. Please review the list of participating schools below carefully, as some locations have changed since last summer.



PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MAUI (10)

Baldwin High

Haʻikū El.

ʻĪao Inter.

Kahului El.

Kalama Inter.

Kekaulike High

Kīhei El.

Nāhiʻenaʻena El.

Pāʻia El.

Waiheʻe El.

HAWAIʻI

East Hawaiʻi (13)

Hilo High

Hilo Inter.

Kalanianaʻole El.

Keaʻau El.

Keaʻau High

Keaʻau Middle

Keaukaha El.

Keonepoko El.

Mountain View El.

Pāhoa High & Inter.

Waiākea High

Waiākea Inter.

Waiākeawaena El.

West & North Hawaiʻi (6)

Honokaʻa High & Inter.

Kealakehe El.

Kealakehe Inter.

Kohala High

Kohala Middle

Waimea El.

KAUAʻI (3)

Kapaʻa El.

Kaumualiʻi El.

Kehaka El.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

OʻAHU

Honolulu District (20)

Dole Middle

Farrington High

Fern El.

Jarrett Middle

Kaʻewai El.

Kaimukī High

Kaʻiulani El.

Kalākaua Middle

Kalihi El.

Kalihi Waena El.

Kapālama El.

Kauluwela El.

Keʻelikōlani Middle

Kula Kaiapuni ʻO Ānuenue

Lincoln El.

Maʻemaʻe El.

Pālolo El.

Puʻuhale El.

Roosevelt High

Stevenson Middle

Central Oʻahu (1)

Kaʻala El.

Leeward Oʻahu (13)

August Ahrens El.

Barbers Point El.

Campbell High

Leihōkū El.

Māʻili El.

Mākaha El.

Nānāikapono El.

Nānākuli El.

Nānākuli High & Inter.

Pearl City High

Waiʻanae High

Waiʻanae Inter.

Waiau El.

Windward Oʻahu (8)

Hauʻula El.

Kahuku El.

Kahuku High & Inter.

Kailua El.

Kāneʻohe El.

Lāʻie El.

Pope El.

Pūʻōhala El.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Seamless Summer Option is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, log onto: https://www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/seamless-summer-and-other-options-schools.

Nondiscrimination Statement: In accordance with federal civil rights law and US Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual discrimination), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: How to File a Complaint, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.

Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

mail: US Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

fax: 202-690-7442; or

email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.