Fuzz Box Productions announces Fuzz Flix Fringe Fest

Fuzz Flix Fringe Fest

Fuzz Box Productions in association with the Wailuku Film Festival announces the Fuzz Flix Fringe Fest (4F for shorts). An off-the-wall underground shorts film festival that will celebrate the bizarre, the bold and the beautifully unhinged. Neatly tucked into the inaugural Wailuku Film Festival, 4F, will be a late-night circus of pink gorillas and short films.

The public screening will take place on June 20 from 10 p.m. to midnight at the ʻĪao theater in Wailuku.

Short film submissions of 10 minutes or less in duration are currently being accepted at filmfreeway.com/FuzzFlixFringeFest. The submission deadline is May 22, with an extended deadline of June 11th. Selections will be announced on June 12.

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Fuzz Box Productions is a multi-media collective based in Lahaina that focuses on encouraging, inspiring and empowering individuals to develop their creative vision by providing an environment to cultivate their skills and talents and a platform to share them in the community.

More information on Fuzz Box programs can be found at fuzzboxproductions.com

For more information contact: Markus Kuenzel at markus.fuzzboxmaui@gmail.com