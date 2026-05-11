Haʻikū woman suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash on Honoapiʻilani Hwy

Maui Now graphic.

A 55-year-old Haʻikū woman sustained critical, life-threatening injuries as a result of a head-on motor vehicle collision on the Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) near the intersection of North Kīhei Road, Sunday night.

The incident was reported at 9:45 p.m. on May 10, 2026.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that the gray 2015 Volkswagen Jetta the woman was driving, was traveling southbound on Honoapiʻilani Highway approaching the intersection with North Kīhei Road. The Jetta drifted left across the grass median into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a white 2016 Dodge van before colliding head-on with a gray 2022 Volkswagen Atlas.

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Police say the driver of the Jetta was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

The operator of the Atlas, a 32-year-old Wailuku man, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The operator of the Dodge van, a 42-year-old Lahaina man, reported no injuries.

The police investigation reveals that the operator of the Jetta was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. Both other operators were wearing their seatbelts.

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The involvement of speed, drugs, or alcohol has not yet been determined, as the investigation is ongoing.