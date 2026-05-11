Maui Weather Forecast for May 11, 2026





Photo Credit: Travis Guthrie

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 77 to 84. Northeast winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 77 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 76 to 86. North winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 66 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 30 mph after midnight.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast winds up to 25 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows 70 to 75 near the shore to 47 to 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph becoming up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 42 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows 70 to 75 near the shore to 47 to 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph becoming up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 72 to 79. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 67. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 84. Northeast winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 58 to 74. Northeast winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 70 to 84. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Trade winds will continue through the upcoming week. Showers should favor windward and mauka areas, most frequently at night and during the early morning hours. Overall, the next week will be drier for most folks than this past week.

Discussion

Radar this morning shows some isolated to scattered showers ongoing across the state. In addition satellite shows thin high clouds continuing to stream over the region from the west- southwest with lower clouds moving in with the trades.

At upper levels, a ridge north of the islands, spread across much of the Pacific south of 35 deg N, will dominate our weather for the upcoming week. A minor weakness in the ridge may develop late in the week, but guidance is in relatively good agreement that it won't be enough to weaken the associated surface ridge. We will experience a typical trade wind pattern, with showers mainly windward and mauka with some limited spillover to leeward areas. Winds look to be moderate to breezy, strong enough to be concerning for boaters, but probably not strong enough for wind advisories on land.

Aviation

Stable trade wind weather is expected today, with trades increasing a bit more to breezy levels by the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers will continue to ride in with the trade winds, especially over Kauai and windward areas. Showers will be most prevalent in the overnight through morning periods, which could produce brief MVFR conditions. Otherwise VFR conditions should prevail at area terminals.

AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for north through east sections of Kauai due to some lingering moisture in the area.

AIRMET Tango is also in effect for low-level turbulence downwind of island terrain. This AIRMET will likely be needed through the next several days. In addition, AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate upper level turbulence over the islands. Model guidance indicates that upper level turbulence is expected to largely diminish later this morning as the upper jet over the islands weakens and moves farther east.

Marine

High pressure remains in place north of the Hawaiian Islands this week in maintenance of fresh to locally strong trades continuing into next weekend. The Small Craft Advisory remains in effect.

A small medium period NW swell maintains small surf along N and W shores today. Another small long period NW swell arrives Wednesday afternoon and peaks early Thursday.

Two additional small long period S swells arrive today and on Thursday keeping surf heights along S facing shores above flat levels. Surf along E shores remains below normal in the near term, with increasing surf peaking by Wednesday as trade winds strengthen.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Tuesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

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