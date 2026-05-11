Maui News

PFAS detected in Haleakalā National Park water system

May 11, 2026, 8:41 AM HST
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PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) have been detected in water samples collected at the Haleakalā Park Rain Shed Chlorinator of the Haleakalā National Park water system (Public Water System HI0000222), which serves areas of Haleakalā National Park on Maui.

The detection of PFAS at the Haleakalā Park Rain Shed Chlorinator was confirmed through multiple samples collected between Nov. 14, 2023, and March 31, 2026. Haleakalā National Park notified the Hawai‘i Department of Health of the initial detection on May 1, 2026. The detected PFAS levels are listed below.

The concentrations of PFAS detected at the Haleakalā Park Rain Shed Chlorinator of the Haleakalā water system are not expected to pose significant public health risk.

Additional information

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While perfluorobutanoic acid is not currently regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency, DOH has established Environmental Action Levels for PFBA of 15 µg/l in surface water that may be used as a drinking water source. EALs are risk-based screening tools used to determine when contamination in soil, water or air may require further investigation or cleanup to protect human health and the environment. The detections at the Haleakalā Park Rain Shed Chlorinator are well below the surface water EAL.

According to the EPA, PFAS are fluorinated organic chemicals that have been used since the 1940s in consumer products such as carpets, clothing, furniture fabrics, food packaging and cookware designed to be waterproof, stain-resistant or nonstick. PFAS are also used in firefighting foam and various industrial applications. EPA notes that some PFAS compounds have been associated with potential health effects following sufficient exposure over time.

For more information about PFAS, visit EPA PFAS Information or Hawai‘i DOH PFAS Information. Impacted users may also contact Haleakalā National Park at NPSHALEPublicInformation@nps.gov with questions or for additional information.

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This press release is issued in accordance with Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Section 340E- 24(b).

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Acronyms and Definitions 

  • DOH – Hawaiʻi Department of Health, responsible for regulation and oversight of impacts to the environment and health of the people in Hawaiʻi. This includes regulated drinking water systems.  
  • EPA – The US Environmental Protection Agency is responsible for the protection of human health and the environment on a national level.  
  • HRS – Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes are laws enacted by the Hawaiʻi State legislature.  
  • MCL – Maximum Contaminant Level, set by EPA, is the highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. 
  • EAL – Environmental Action Levels, established by DOH, concentrations of contaminants in soil, groundwater, or air that are used to determine when further evaluation or cleanup may be needed to protect human health and the environment.
  • PFAS – Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl substances, fluorinated organic chemicals that have been used extensively since the 1940s.
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