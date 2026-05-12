Blessing marks start of Wahiawā Dam Rehabilitation Project

Wahiawā Dam Rehabilitation Blessing Ceremony, May 11, 2026. PC: DLNR

The Wahiawā Dam Rehabilitation Project officially began with a blessing at Wahiawā State Freshwater Park, Monday.

Kahu Kordell Kekoa joined in the ceremony led by Gov. Josh Green, members of the State Senate and House of Representatives, along with officials from the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity, Department of Transportation, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, Agribusiness Development Corporation, Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, as well as representatives from Dole Food Company.

“We went through the March and April storms together and let’s just be blunt, it was scary,” said Green. “As the water was rising, you had thousands of people who were aware that it was an existential problem for them if the dam couldn’t make it.

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“There were moments in the middle of the night when Mayor Blangiardi and I were wondering, ‘Will this hold?’ and we can’t have that question any longer, so it’s up to us to be good partners and that’s what we’ll do. And so, we’ve been working with Dole, we’ve been working with everyone to make sure we’re safer going forward,” he said.

The project will address critical safety concerns by bringing the dam and spillway into compliance with all relevant safety requirements. Rehabilitation work includes improvements to the dam embankment and modifications to the spillway to increase discharge capacity.

The new spillway design by GFT Infrastructure, Inc. (formerly Gannett Fleming and TranSystems) will be the first sawtooth spillway design, also known as a labyrinth spillway, to be constructed on any dam in Hawaiʻi. The design will effectively expand the spillway six times its current width, within the footprint of the existing structure.

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During construction, the state will prioritize water supply to current users of the Wahiawā Irrigation System, provided that can be done safely.

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“In recent years, we’ve seen a concerning trend as an increasing number of private landowners have sought permits to remove their dams,” said DLNR Acting Chairperson Ryan Kanaka‘ole. “This has resulted in a substantial decline in Hawaiʻi’s freshwater resources at a time when periods of drought have become far more common.”

Kanaka‘ole further noted, “When rehabilitation of the Wahiawā Dam is complete, this reservoir will continue to support groundwater recharge, irrigation and agricultural resilience, wildfire response, habitat for wildlife and future recreational opportunities for our communities.”

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The start of construction is the latest step in the implementation of Act 218 , passed by the Hawaiʻi State Legislature and enacted by Governor Green in 2023. It authorizes the state to acquire the Wahiawā Irrigation System, on terms negotiated and agreed upon by the Office of the Governor, or by eminent domain – and to purchase, repair and maintain the associated spillway.

The transfer of all properties authorized to be acquired by Act 218 must be recorded with the DLNR Bureau of Conveyances by June 30, 2026, for the state to take ownership of the Wahiawā Irrigation System, dam and spillway.

Wahiawā Dam Rehabilitation Project Details