Closure to begin half-hour later for section of South Kīhei Road undergoing storm repair

Kona storm – South Kīhei Road, Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.

Starting today, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the closure of South Kīhei Road between Ohukai Road and Kūlanihākoʻi Street will begin a half-hour later at 7:30 a.m. to better accommodate morning traffic, according to the County of Maui Department of Public Works.

“The adjustment was made possible by the expedient work of our Highways Division and by the community accommodating the closures since the repair work began,” said County Public Works Director Jordan Molina.

The section of South Kīhei Road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays and Saturday. Both lanes of South Kīhei Road will be open during nonworking hours.

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Weather permitting, the work is tentatively expected to continue through June 20, 2026, for repairs following recent Kona storms, according to DPW.

Only local access will be allowed during working hours. Through traffic should expect delays and follow detour signs via Ohukai Road, Kenolio Road, Kaonoulu Street, Piʻilani Highway and Kūlanihākoʻi Street.

This second phase of work is required so crews can fix Kona storm-related washouts and roadway damage, according to DPW. The first phase of repair work that addressed damage along South Kīhei Road between North Kīhei Road and Ohukai Road has been completed.

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For general information on County DPW, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.