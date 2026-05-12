Hawaiian Electric seeking renewable energy proposals for Lāna‘i

Hawaiian Electric is beginning the process to seek proposals of a large-scale renewable energy project for the island of Lāna‘i to reduce the use of imported fossil fuels, cut carbon emissions and stabilize rates. The company is hosting a community meeting to discuss these procurement efforts and collect community feedback on Tuesday, June 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Lāna‘i Filipino Clubhouse, 450 Jacaranda Street, Lāna‘i City.

The company is seeking renewable dispatchable energy generation of up to 35,800 MWh annually of solar paired with energy storage that would be in service by December 2030. The project would be sited on land owned by Pūlama Lāna‘i adjacent to the company’s Miki Basin Switchyard near the airport. Upon approval from the Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission, anticipated later this year, the renewable energy request for proposals will be open to bids from developers starting a month after PUC approval and open for bids for approximately three months.

Community feedback is critical as Hawaiian Electric works to strengthen energy resilience and decarbonize its electrical grids across the five islands it serves. During the community meeting, the company will share information about the request for proposal process and provide opportunities for residents to submit comments for developers to be aware of when preparing their proposals. Questions can also be sent in advance to renewableacquisition@hawaiianelectric.com.

For the first time, developers will also be required to submit community outreach and benefit plans that are evaluated along with technical and financial criteria. Developers are required to set aside at least $3,000 per megawatt of generation capacity annually for community benefits. The funding will be used for actions and programs aimed at addressing specific needs identified by the host community.

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