Maui Arts & Entertainment

Lahaina Third Saturdays return this Saturday, May 16

May 12, 2026, 6:00 PM HST
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Third Saturdays Lahaina.

The Maui Economic Recovery Commission (Maui ERC) – Healing Journey Team is honored to announce the return of Pa‘ūpili 3rd Saturdays, a monthly community healing gathering in Lahaina Town. The next event will take place Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lahaina United Methodist Church.

Pa‘ūpili 3rd Saturdays is an ongoing series dedicated to healing, connection, and community resilience for Lahaina residents impacted by the 2023 Maui wildfires. The event brings together local businesses, cultural practitioners, and community organizations to create a welcoming space for gathering, creativity, and support.

More than 15 Lahaina-based product and service vendors will participate, offering a diverse range of locally rooted businesses, community resources, and wraparound services. The event will also feature free hands-on activities, opportunities for residents to connect with services and giveaways.

Nalani Kai
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Attendees can enjoy a full day of live entertainment featuring local musicians and performers including:

  • Reiko Fukino
  • Logan Kalawaia
  • Nalani Kai & Naiwi Teruya
  • Nevah Too Late
  • Rj Bio
  • Scott Baird
Rj Bio

“Our April gathering was so memorable, and with this being our third event, it continues to grow better every time our community comes together,” said Daryl Fujiwara, committee member. “We’re still welcoming vendors, service providers supporting Lahaina, and anyone interested in fundraising for Lahaina sports teams. If you’d like to participate, please reach out — we have space available.”

The event is free and open to the community, and all are welcome. 

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Pa‘ūpili 3rd Saturdays are made possible through the support of Maui United Way and 211 Hawai‘i, the state’s comprehensive information and referral helpline.

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For more information or partnership inquiries, visit paupili.com and follow @paupilisaturdays on Instagram and Facebook.com/PaupiliSaturdays.

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