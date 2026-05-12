Making Maui safer for visitors; presentation at Kīhei-Wailea Rotary, May 13

Alexanda Witkin, PhD

Information on a new program to improve safety for visitors to Maui will be shared during a presentation at the Kīhei-Wailea Rotary on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Dr. Alexandra Witkin will offer prevention ideas, cultural awareness, practical assistance and coordination with health/care partners for the safety of all. A volunteer program will offer training to those interested in expanding aloha to keep all safer.

Witkin will share information on the Maui Nui Visitor Aloha Society of Hawai’i, partnering with Hawai’i Tourism Authority, to bring on a new and timely awareness. Members of the community and visiting Rotarians are invited to attend.

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The presentation will take place at Kīhei Charter School, 3rd floor, located at 650 Lipoa Parkway in Kīhei. (Mauka of Maui Brewing Company and across the street). The meeting runs from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., followed by social time with snacks and drinks provided. It is suggested that guests arrive shortly after 1:15 p.m. to park, as school lets out at 1 p.m. Guests may also attend online via Zoom. The link is available at mauirotary.org.

As a longtime Maui resident, Witkin brings a diverse professional background in higher education, mediation, and tourism-facing roles, and is committed to community-based service rooted in aloha.

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea has been supporting the South Maui community since 1978 and the Lahaina recovery efforts since 2023. Their goal is to give back and give forward to the betterment of the community. RSVP to president@RCKW.org