Maui Weather Forecast for May 12, 2026





Photo Credit: Brittney Cruz

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 77 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 76. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 84. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 78 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 40 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 72 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 67. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 84. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 59 to 74. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 84. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy trade winds will continue through most of the week. A lingering weak trough near the western end of the state will result in a bit more clouds and showers for Kauai versus the other islands through mid-week. Otherwise, showers will generally favor windward and mauka areas, most frequently at night and during the early morning hours. An upper level disturbance may bring a slight uptick in trade wind shower coverage late this week into the weekend.

Discussion

Early this morning, satellite and radar imagery continues to show low clouds and showers upstream of Kauai embedded within the trade wind flow approaching and moving over the Garden Isle as a weak surface trough continues to linger near the western end of the state. This trough has supported more widespread cloud coverage and numerous showers over Kauai and its adjacent waters throughout the night, a trend that will continue throughout the day. Elsewhere, showers and low clouds embedded within the moderate to locally breezy trade wind flow moving into primarily windward and mauka sections of the islands have been more isolated to scattered in nature.

The weak trough near the western end of the state is forecast to gradually lift north and dissipate by Wednesday. Otherwise, ridging at the surface and aloft will maintain stable, breezy trade wind weather across the state through at least Thursday with isolated to scattered showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Near the end of the week (Friday into the weekend), confidence in the forecast decreases a bit as model guidance diverges. While the consensus is that that a mid- to upper- level cutoff low will develop in the vicinity of the islands, there are some significant differences among the global models as to the location of this feature (for example, the ECMWF depicts it well northeast of the islands while the GFS places it very close to, or even just west of, Kauai). Regardless, instability looks to increase as temperatures aloft cool, potentially increasing trade wind shower activity to end the week.

Aviation

Stable trade wind weather will persist the next several days. Isolated to scattered showers trapped within trades will primarily focus upon windward exposures and likely have more of an impact on Kauai and Big Island this morning.

AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for mountain obscurations above 3000 feet along north through east areas on Kauai. Brief overnight VFR cat mountain obscuration is possible across remaining island windward locations.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for both lower level turbulence downstream of island terrain and westerly upper level turbulence passing over the state.

Marine

High pressure remains in place north of the Hawaiian Islands into the first half of next week, keeping fresh to locally strong trades blowing through Thursday. An upper level disturbance moves into the Hawaii region from the north from Friday into the weekend. Expect increasing clouds and shower trends along with a slight decrease in trade wind speeds as a low level trough develops over the islands. The Small Craft Advisory was extended through Wednesday afternoon, and will likely continue into Thursday for the typical windier waters and channels near Maui and the Big Island.

A small short to medium period northwest (330 deg) swell will slowly decrease through tonight. The next small long period northwest swell arrives into the western islands by Wednesday afternoon, peaking on Thursday, then slowly fading into Friday. Expect small surf to continue along north and west facing shores of the western islands at least into Thursday.

The small long period south swell energy will continue to show a slow decline through the week with the period dropping by 1 second each day. The next small long period south swell arrives on Saturday, keeping surf heights elevated along south facing shores. Slightly elevated surf along E facing shores continues until trades weaken this weekend.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

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