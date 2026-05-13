Bobby Pahia files for Maui County Council with four generations of family by his side​

Bobby Pahia officially filed his nomination papers for the Maui County Council. PC: courtesy

Family business owner and agriculture leader Bobby Pahia officially filed his nomination papers for the Maui County Council on Monday, marking the occasion with a show of family unity spanning four generations.

Sharing this moment with his wife, daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, Pahia emphasized the importance of ‘ohana, community, and kuleana in his decision to run for office. The presence of four generations underscored his commitment to ensuring the county remains a place where local families can raise their keiki, run a family business, and build a future.

If elected, Pahia said he would bring his decades of experience in land use planning, water management, and infrastructure maintenance to the Maui County Council. His campaign priorities center on three guiding principles to nurture a quality of life where all Maui Nui residents thrive together: protect ‘āina, provide cost-of-living relief, and empower collective leadership.

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“This moment isn’t about me,” Pahia said. “It’s about the generations that came before us and the future we are fighting for together. My ‘ohana represents why I’m stepping forward: to make sure Maui Nui continues to be a place where families can live and grow for generations.”

He stressed that without collective action, many local families risk being priced out or forced to leave the communities they and generations before them call home. “We’ve seen the changes,” Pahia said. “We’ve said goodbye to too many special places and too many people who have lost hope in their opportunities here at home.”

Bobby Pahia officially filed his nomination papers for the Maui County Council. PC: courtesy

Bobby Pahia recently earned the endorsement of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 142. He stood alongside union members on May Day in support of workers’ rights, reinforcing a belief that Maui Nui’s economy must work for those who keep it running. Supporter say the endorsement underscores a broader vision of ensuring workers and residents have a meaningful voice in shaping policies that impact their livelihoods.

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“As a community, we need a more balanced approach where workers have a voice at the decision-making table and profits are reinvested in our community,” he said. “Together, we can create generational impact to build a bright future here in Maui Nui.”

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According to his campaign, Pahia’s candidacy signals a balanced approach to leadership, backed by deep roots in the community and a clear vision for protecting its future.

As of Tuesday, May 12, the following individuals had either pulled papers or filed to run for Maui’s Upcountry Council seat:

Derrick, Cabiles of Makawao – pulled papers on March 19, 2026

Bobby Pahia of Pukalani – pulled papers on Feb. 11, 2026; Filed on May 11, 2026

Jon Masaru Yokouchi of Kula pulled papers on April 15, 2026

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The seat is currently held by Upcountry Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura who is running for Mayor this election cycle.

To learn more about Bobby Pahia, visit www.voteunclebobby.com