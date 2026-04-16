ILWU Local 142 endorses Bobby Pahia for Maui County Council 

PC: Vote Uncle Bobby Campaign Committee

The Maui Division of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 142 has officially endorsed Bobby Pahia for the Maui County Council Upcountry residency seat, citing his deep roots in the community, lifelong commitment to working families, and strong alignment with the union’s priorities.

ILWU endorsement. PC: Vote Uncle Bobby Campaign Committee

“I’ve known Bobby Pahia for many years, and I can tell you with certainty – his feet are planted in the same ground he is asking to serve. That kind of rootedness matters,” said ILWU Maui Division Director, Stephen West. “Bobby was once a proud member of the ILWU, and the values he carried as a union brother – dignity for working people, community before profit, showing up and doing the work – those values never left him. He didn’t trade them in when he became a farmer, an entrepreneur, or a community leader. He built on them.”

The endorsement reflects shared priorities between Pahia and ILWU, particularly around housing, economic stability, and protecting Maui’s local workforce. ILWU Maui Division has been a strong advocate for policies that prioritize housing for residents and preserve opportunities for local workers.

ILWU endorsement. PC: Vote Uncle Bobby Campaign Committee

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“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the ILWU Local 142 and carry their strong legacy of fighting for dignity, fairness, and a better future for the present and next generation,” said Bobby Pahia. “ILWU members and I live the values of hard work and dedication to our community through our actions. I am grateful for their trust in our shared vision for Maui Nui. Together we can push for balanced county policies that improve the lives of working families.”

The Maui County Council race for the Upcountry seat is expected to play a key role in shaping the county’s approach to housing, land use, and economic recovery in the years ahead.

“What I respect most about Bobby is simple: he is humble, he listens, and then he acts. In my experience, that combination is rare in any leader and rarer still in politics,” said West, “When Bobby makes a promise, he follows through. The residents of Maui County won’t just get a council member – they’ll get someone who already knows their roads, their struggles, their water, and their families.That is why our Division, our Political Action Committee, and our Division Executive Board came together in unanimous support of Bobby Pahia for Maui County Council. We look forward to having a voice at the table in the Upcountry seat.”

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More information is available online at voteunclebobby.com