Lahaina Homecoming launches ‘E Hoʻi Mai’ competition to bring Lahaina families home

Lahaina Homecoming, in partnership with Hawaiian Airlines, announced the launch of the “E Hoʻi Mai” Competition, an initiative dedicated to bringing members of the Lahaina diaspora back home for a special weekend of healing, reconnection and collective visioning on July 17–19, 2026.

Applications for the “E Ho‘i Mai” Competition are now open. To apply, visit: lahainahomecoming.com

The competition is open to individuals and families who call Lahaina home but are currently living away—whether displaced by the 2023 wildfires, priced out of Hawai‘i, or separated from home for many years. Through this sponsorship opportunity, round-trip flights from the continental United States will be provided for up to 80 individuals to return home and participate in the three-day Lahaina Homecoming gathering.

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“E Ho‘i Mai,” is a calling to loved ones to “return,” or “come back”. This competition was created to help reconnect Lahaina families with the land, community, and relationships that continue to define Lahaina’s spirit despite the challenges faced in recent years.

As part of the application process, participants are invited to submit a personal video story sharing their family’s connection to Lahaina, their journey away from home, and their hopes for Lahaina’s future. Organizers emphasize that professional production is not required.

“We aren’t looking for polished videos,” organizers shared. “We simply want to hear people’s hearts, stories, and connections to Lahaina. A phone recording is more than enough.”

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Applicants are encouraged to address prompts that reflect their family roots, memories of Lahaina, reasons for leaving, how they have stayed connected to home, and their vision for Lahaina’s future. Videos should be no longer than five minutes and submitted directly through the application form.

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Sample prompts include:

“The thing we miss most about daily life in Lahaina is…”

“Coming home for this event is important to us because…”

“As we rebuild our town, our hope and vision for the future of Lahaina is…”

Organizers note that submitting an application does not guarantee selection, as sponsorship capacity is limited. Each submission will be carefully reviewed by the selection committee, and selected applicants will be contacted directly.

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The Lahaina Homecoming event will serve as a space for cultural grounding, healing, remembrance, community connection, and envisioning the future of Lahaina together.

“We know not everyone is ready to return just yet, but we’ve created this space for whenever they feel ready to come home to Maui — or even just back to town,” shared team member, Mikey Burke. “Our Healing Journey Team has put so much heart and thought into bringing this vision to life, and we’re excited to welcome everyone back to Lahaina town in July.”

The Lahaina Homecoming is the brainchild of the Maui Economic Recovery Commission (Maui ERC) Healing Journey Team, created from deep listening, lived experience, and community need. The idea grew from ongoing healing work with Lahaina families and a shared understanding that coming home—together—is an essential part of recovery. This gathering reflects Maui ERC’s commitment to care that is trauma-informed, culturally grounded, and led by the community itself.

For more info visit lahainahomecoming.com