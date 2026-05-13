Maui High teacher Janyce Omura nominated for National History Day’s top honor

Janyce Omura has been nominated for the 2026 National History Day Teacher of the Year Award. In March 2025, she was honored by the state Judiciary for her work in promoting civic education. File photo: Courtesy

Two Hawaiʻi educators — including Maui High School teacher Janyce Omura — are among 78 nominees nationwide for the 2026 National History Day Teacher of the Year Award.

Omura and Jaimy Valerio, a Kalākaua Middle School social studies teacher on Oʻahu, were selected to represent Hawaiʻi’s National History Day affiliate for the award, which carries a $5,000 cash prize and will be announced June 18 at the National History Day National Contest Awards Ceremony in College Park, Maryland.

Omura is a graduate of Maui High School who returned to her alma mater as a teacher. In addition to her work in the classroom, Omura supports students by serving as an advisor for numerous school-related clubs including the Pacific & Asian Affairs Council and the Interact club.

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In March 2025, she and Molokaʻi High School teacher Richard Ornellas were honored by the state Judiciary for their work in promoting civic education.

Omura and Valerio represent Hawaiʻi in separate divisions — Omura in the senior (high school) division and Valerio in the junior (middle school) division.

“Teachers play a fundamental, and often undervalued, role in guiding the next generation of civic-minded leaders and change-makers,” said National History Day Executive Director Cathy Gorn. “We are excited to celebrate the accomplishments of these 78 outstanding educators and their impact on students, their local communities and history education.”

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The National History Day National Contest runs June 14–18 at the University of Maryland, College Park. The winner announcement will be livestreamed at nhd.org/awards-ceremony.