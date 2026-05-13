Maui unsheltered homeless jumps 40% as overall numbers remain flat, new count shows

A derelict car marks a homeless encampment off of Pūlehu Road in early January. PC: Brian Perry

Unsheltered homelessness on Maui climbed 40% while overall numbers remained essentially flat, according to results from the 2026 Homeless Point in Time Count released Wednesday.

The annual one-night census, conducted on Jan. 25, counted 651 people experiencing homelessness in Maui County — a decrease of less than 1% from 654 in 2024. But the number of people sleeping outside, in vehicles, or in other locations not meant for human habitation climbed from 285 to 398.

At the same time, sheltered homelessness dropped 31%, from 369 to 253 — a decline advocates attribute to people being moved into housing.

Ashley Kelly, chair proxy of the Maui Homeless Alliance. Courtesy photo

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“The 2026 Point In Time Count reflects both the resilience of Maui’s homeless response system and the challenges we continue to face,” said Ashley Kelly, chair proxy of the Maui Homeless Alliance. “Service providers are moving people into housing every day, including individuals with complex needs and families navigating significant barriers. At the same time, the post-wildfire housing market has made housing placements a more competitive process.”

Maui’s path forward requires sustained investment in affordable housing, rental assistance, outreach and core services, said Kelly, who holds a doctorate in education from the University of Southern California and serves as chief operating officer of the Family Life Center on Maui.

Also notable in the data: veteran homelessness on Maui increased 53%, from 15 to 23 people, and family homelessness ticked up 3%, from 59 to 61 families.

Bridging the Gap workers search a culvert on Hawaiʻi Island during this year’s Point In Time County. Courtesy photo

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The count is conducted by Bridging the Gap, a coalition of Neighbor Island agencies working to end homelessness, in partnership with the Maui Homeless Alliance. This year’s effort included expanded outreach into remote lava fields, dense brush, hidden gulches and rugged coastline areas to reach the most isolated members of the unsheltered population.

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The Point in Time Count is a federally mandated annual snapshot rather than a complete census of everyone who experiences homelessness throughout the year, but it serves as a key metric for tracking trends and directing resources.

A caregiver treats an unsheltered person’s foot injury during the annual Point In Time Count on Hawaiʻi Island. Courtesy photo

Across the Neighbor Islands — Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island combined — total homelessness fell 2%, from 1,895 to 1,863 people. Hawaiʻi Island saw an 11% decrease in unsheltered homelessness, while Kauaʻi saw a 5% drop.

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Full county reports are available at btghawaii.org.