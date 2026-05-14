DPW traffic advisory: Parts of Makawao Ave. to be closed on weekends until June 21

Makawao Avenue. PC: Maui Now file

The County of Maui Department of Public Works reconstruction project will require weekend closures of both lanes on the next sections of Makawao Avenue. The second phase of paving begins Saturday, May 16, and continues through Sunday, June 21, 2026. Motorists and pedestrians should expect delays and follow all traffic-control personnel, posted signs and detour routes.

Weekend work — from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6:30 p.m. Sunday — will require full road closures in certain areas, with access for local traffic only.

Weekend construction dates and areas include (subject to change):

May 16-17: Lāʻie Drive to Alana Place

May 23-24: NO CLOSURE for Memorial Day Weekend

May 30-31: Alana Place to Poalima Place

June 6-7: Poalima Place to Kealaloa Avenue

June 13-14: Kealaloa Avenue to Makani Road

June 20-21: Lāʻie Drive to Makani Road

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The Makawao Avenue Reconstruction project is upgrading sections of approximately 1.8 miles from Apana Road to Ai Street. Ongoing weekday construction — from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — will continue closing single lanes in active work zones between Apana Road and Ai Street.

The first phase of Makawao Avenue paving from Apana Road to Lāʻie Drive was completed recently.

The DPW project started in October 2025 and is expected to be completed in February 2027. Improvements include pavement reconstruction, sidewalk, curb and drainage upgrades, guardrail replacement, and new striping and signage.

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For general DPW information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.