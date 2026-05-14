Maui Weather Forecast for May 14, 2026





Photo Credit: Allen Tate

West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 75. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny with chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 78 to 83. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 84. North winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

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Friday: Mostly sunny with chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 84. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 70 to 75 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

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Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 66 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny with chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 79 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 63 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 45 at the visitor center to around 41 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 63 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 70 to 75 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Lanai City

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ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 78. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows 59 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 72 to 86. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy trade winds will persist through today, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas. An upper level disturbance will briefly move over the state on Friday and will bring the threat of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms over select areas. While widespread heavy rain is not expected, pockets of heavy rain with some flooding impacts will be possible on Friday. Wetter than normal conditions will likely persist through the weekend especially over windward and mauka areas, where scattered showers are expected.

Discussion

Broad high pressure far north of the state will maintain breezy trade winds across the region through today, delivering clouds and scattered showers to windward and mauka areas, particularly during the overnight to early morning hours.

Starting tonight, the weather pattern will begin to change as a cold upper level low drops southward towards the state. Latest global guidance are in good agreement with the upper level low centered over Kauai by Friday with 500 mb temps as cold as -14C. The strength of the upper level low should induce a surface trough, which should help act as a trigger for heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday. With the center of the upper low expected to be over Kauai, the best atmospheric forcing will be over Oahu and parts of Maui County where guidance is showing over 1000 J/kg of CAPE by Friday afternoon. While widespread heavy rain is not expected, we should see areas of heavy rain and with light winds in the lower levels of the atmosphere, any heavy rain that develops will be slow moving. With surface winds generally out of the east to southeast, combine that with a cold upper level low centered west of Oahu, generally is a favorable pattern for heavy rain to potentially anchor along the Koolau Mountain Range. While the threat for heavy rain will exist across the state on Friday, the highest confidence is currently over Oahu and portions of Maui County. A Flood Watch may be eventually needed for portions of the state and we will continue to watch how the upper level low evolves over the next 24 hours.

Over the weekend, the upper level low will begin to drift further away from the state, which should decrease the threat of thunderstorms. While the instability decreases over the weekend, low level moisture will increase from the southeast with precipitable water values approaching 2 inches by late Saturday over windward Big Island. Periods of heavy rain is expected over windward and southeast Big Island this weekend with some enhanced showers possible elsewhere across the state.

Aviation

Breezy trades expected for next few days. Low cigs and SHRA expected along windward and mauka locations. MVFR conds possible but VFR should prevail.

AIRMET Tango is in effect for turb, lee of terrain due to the breezy trades.

Marine

High pressure established north of the islands maintains locally strong trades until an upper disturbance causes winds to weaken by this weekend. Our current fresh to locally strong trades should hold through the day today then gradually weaken and veer towards the east-southeast tonight into Friday. Moderate to fresh east to east-southeast winds are expected Friday into the weekend. The SCA remains in effect for the windier zones of Maui County and the Big Island through this afternoon. The upper level disturbance will bring the threat of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms on Friday.

A new small to moderate, long period NW to NNW (320 degree to 330 degree) swell will steadily fill in this morning and will likely peak later today and produce above average surf along north facing shores. Latest readings on buoy 51001 did show swell heights of 4 feet 15 seconds, which is in line with guidance. This swell should gradually fade tonight into the weekend.

Small, medium to long period S swell maintains small surf along S shores. A series of gales initially passing south of New Zealand a few days ago and now setting up E of New Zealand should send a series of small south swells all of next week. Surf should rise to near the summer average around Sunday and hold near the summer average throughout next week. Meanwhile along east facing shores, locally strong trades will maintain rough and choppy surf along E facing shores. A slight decrease of wind swell is expected Thursday into Friday as the trades weaken to moderate to locally fresh speeds.

Tides peak around 2.5 ft MLLW this weekend. Combined with ongoing trades and a modest boost in S swell, water levels will peak around 3.0 ft late this weekend into early next week. Minor overwash of low lying coastal areas will be possible during the afternoon high tides at this time.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel.

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