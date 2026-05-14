US Rep. Tokuda joins bipartisan effort to keep Taiwan off the table at Beijing Summit

US Rep. Jill Tokuda

With President Trump heading to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Hawaiʻi 2nd District Rep. Jill Tokuda is leading a bipartisan congressional effort to make clear that US support for Taiwan is not up for negotiation.

Tokuda introduced a resolution Tuesday alongside Republican John Moolenaar of Michigan and Democrat Ro Khanna of California — the chair and ranking member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party — reaffirming longstanding US policy that Taiwan’s future must be determined by peaceful means only, and that any use of force or coercion against Taiwan is unacceptable.

“As we navigate a critical window for diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific, Congress must send a clear and unified message: our commitment to Taiwan is not a bargaining chip,” Tokuda said. “Now more than ever, the United States must lead with consistency and resolve to strengthen trust with our allies and demonstrate that our commitments are lasting, credible and backed by action.”

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The resolution centers on two pillars of US-Taiwan policy that have guided the relationship since 1979: the Taiwan Relations Act, which has underpinned American support for Taiwan’s democracy and security for nearly five decades, and the Six Assurances — a set of commitments that include promises not to set a date for ending arms sales to Taiwan, not to consult with Beijing before such sales, and not to pressure Taiwan into negotiations with the People’s Republic of China.

Moolenaar said: “America’s commitment to Taiwan is grounded in the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, cornerstones of a bipartisan policy that has preserved peace and stability for decades. As the CCP escalates its coercive behavior, cyber-attacks, and gray zone aggression against Taiwan, Congress is sending a clear message that it opposes any effort to change Taiwan’s status and will continue to support Taiwan’s democratic future.”

Khan added: “When President Trump meets with Xi Jinping in Beijing this week, Taiwan cannot be on the table. The president must make clear that the United States’ robust and longstanding ties with Taiwan, who is a fellow democracy and critical economic partner, are not up for negotiation. This resolution affirms Congress’s longstanding leadership on Taiwan policy and reminds Beijing that any attempts to resolve differences with Taiwan through coercion or non-peaceful means is unacceptable.”

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The full text of the resolution can be found here.