Crash on Kūihelani claims life of Kahului man

A motor vehicle collision on the Kūihelani Highway Thursday morning claimed the life of a 27-year-old Kahului man. The man was driving a vehicle that failed to slow for traffic ahead of him, and became pinned underneath the rear of a bus.

The incident was reported at around 6:06 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2026, on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) near the intersection of East Waikō Road.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that the gray 2015 Nissan Versa the man was driving, was traveling southbound on Kūihelani Highway approaching the intersection with East Waikō Road. The Versa collided into the rear of a slowing 2024 Thomas bus and became pinned underneath.

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The operator of the Versa sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The man’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

The operator of the bus, a 61-year-old Haʻikū woman, was not injured as a result of the collision.

Police say the investigation reveals that the operator of the Versa was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The operator of the bus was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

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The involvement of speed, drugs, or alcohol has not yet been determined, as the investigation is ongoing.

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This marks Maui County’s second traffic fatality of 2026, compared to nine at the same time last year.