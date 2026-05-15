Maui Building Source to host Maui Chamber of Commerce networking event, May 21

PC: Maui Building Source

Maui Building Source will host the Maui Chamber of Commerce May Business After Hours networking event on Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. at its showroom located at 370 Dairy Road in Kahului.

Business professionals, entrepreneurs, and community members are invited to enjoy an evening of networking, refreshments, prizes, and community connections in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore Maui Building Source’s showroom and learn more about the locally owned business and its offerings.

Whether attendees are looking to grow their business, reconnect with colleagues, or meet new professionals from across Maui, Business After Hours provides an opportunity to strengthen relationships within Maui’s business community.

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“Hosting Business After Hours is a great opportunity for us to welcome the community into our showroom and connect with fellow business professionals from across Maui,” said Mousa Hassan, owner of Maui Building Source, “We’re proud to be part of Maui’s growing business community and look forward to sharing what we do while building new relationships and supporting local connections.”















Admission is $20 for Maui Chamber members and $30 for guests.

Register online at: https://www.mauichamber.com/events/may26bah

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Locally owned and operated, Maui Building Source proudly serves Maui with quality cabinets, countertops, and flooring for homeowners, contractors, designers, and construction professionals. Located in Kahului, the company offers a wide selection of in-stock products, personalized service, and a beautiful showroom designed to help inspire home improvement and construction projects across Maui.