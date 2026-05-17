Candidates reminded of June 2 filing deadline
The Maui County Office of the County Clerk is reminding candidates who want to appear on this year’s ballot for public office that the filing deadline for nomination papers is 4:30 p.m. June 2.
Prospective candidates are encouraged to review the 2026 Hawaiʻi Candidate’s Manual, available at https://elections.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026- Candidates-Manual.pdf.
The candidate report, which is updated daily with newly filed candidates, is found at https://elections.hawaii.gov/candidates/candidate-reports.
Appointments for candidate filing services are strongly recommended and may be made by contacting the Maui County Clerk’s Office, Elections Division, at 808-270-7749. For additional information, visit https://mauicountyvotes.gov/.