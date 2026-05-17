Maui Election

Candidates reminded of June 2 filing deadline

May 17, 2026, 4:00 PM HST
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The Maui County Office of the County Clerk is reminding candidates who want to appear on this year’s ballot for public office that the filing deadline for nomination papers is 4:30 p.m. June 2.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to review the 2026 Hawaiʻi Candidate’s Manual, available at https://elections.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026- Candidates-Manual.pdf.

The candidate report, which is updated daily with newly filed candidates, is found at https://elections.hawaii.gov/candidates/candidate-reports.

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Appointments for candidate filing services are strongly recommended and may be made by contacting the Maui County Clerk’s Office, Elections Division, at 808-270-7749. For additional information, visit https://mauicountyvotes.gov/.

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