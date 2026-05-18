10 Maui County students win Takitani Scholarships totaling $37,000

The Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. has named 10 high school seniors from Maui County as scholarship recipients in its annual Legacy Scholarship Program, winning $37,000 in scholarships.

The students were among 63 recipients, one from each qualifying public, charter and independent school in the state, who received scholarships based on their excellent academic achievements and strong dedication to community service. In total, the Foundation awarded $232,000 to students throughout the state in its Legacy Scholarship Program this year.

“Mr. and Mrs. Takitani, founders of Hawaiian Host, knew that hard work, commitment to excellence, and a strong dedication to one’s community were key factors in their success,” said KSSK Radio personality Michael W. Perry, Chairman of the Takitani Foundation Board. “The Takitanis wanted to recognize those same qualities in Hawaiʻi’s outstanding students with support to further their education.”

The Karen Uno Distinguished Student $8,000 Scholarship Awardee:

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Lauren Ghotane from King Kekaulike High School, the daughter of Kaustuv and Sarah Ghotane, was awarded the $8,000 Karen Uno Distinguished Student Scholarship. Ghotane maintained an excellent academic record throughout high school and participated in many school activities, including the Best Buddies Club for students with disabilities, while serving as an officer in the school’s student government for multiple years. A member of the STEM Club and the Future Health Professionals Association (HOSA), the school’s tennis team and cheerleading squad, Ghotane also led workshops at Kula Hospital and volunteered at the Maui Humane Society. She will attend Eastern Michigan University in the Fall and hopes to major in geriatric social work.

Maui District Finalist $5,000 Scholarship Awardee

As a District Finalist, Maui High School’s Aleizy Rose Angel received a $5,000 scholarship in recognition of her outstanding academic record as an AP Scholar and her work with the school’s Robotic team, the STEM Club, and the Interact Club, coordinating service events. Angel also served as an independent researcher for STEM Capstone, studying the mental health impacts of the 2023 Maui Wildfires. The daughter of Alfonso and Rosita Angel, she hopes to study Biomedical Engineering to improve healthcare in Hawaii and will attend Stanford University.

Maui District Public Schools – $3,000 scholarship awards:

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Shanlee Tolentino of Hāna High School, a talented student of music and a passionate advocate of the Hawaiian Culture, is known for her academic excellence and dedication to the community. Teachers describe her as one who takes the initiative in all her endeavors, excelling in projects she undertakes. The daughter of Sondra Kimokeo, Tolentino intends to obtain a degree in Music Education and use that knowledge to perpetuate Hawaiian traditions and customs through music. She will attend Pacific Lutheran University in the Fall.

H.P. Baldwin High School’s Miya Silva earned a distinguished academic record in the Advanced Placement courses she took at Baldwin High School and has been credited for her prowess in filmmaking, creating meaningful public service videos that earned her district and statewide awards. Mentors also complimented Silva’s dedication to Hula through her focus and talents, culminating in her participation in the Merrie Monarch Festival. The daughter of Brian and Mila Silva, she will attend California State University, Northridge this September.

Owen Hegrenes of Lahainaluna High School already holds an impressive amount of college credits through the Architecture Pathway at Lahainaluna High School and the Early College Program. The son of Jason and Stefanie Hegrenes, he will study Architecture to focus on his love for building and design, and hopes to help youths develop self-confidence and discipline through the game of golf. President of the Lahainaluna Science Olympiad and the school’s S.T.E.M club, Hegrenes traveled to Japan after the Lahaina wildfires to study the healing process after natural disasters. Hegrenes will study at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Lānaʻi High and Elementary School’s Kelly Raqueno has been described as an outstanding individual who personifies leadership and service. Along with a strong academic record, Raqueno was actively involved in numerous student government activities and served as a Maui District Student Council representative. Through the school’s Leo Club, Raqueno devoted many hours to various community service projects and provided vital healthcare information to the community through her volunteer work at a local home healthcare agency. She has chosen Nursing as a profession and will attend Creighton University this Fall. Raqueno is the daughter of Jmar and Anabel Raqueno.

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Kahikikalaikalolo (Kahiki) Helm from Molokaʻi High School, an avid and accomplished paddler, credits paddling with helping him learn responsibility, discipline, and teamwork. An Honor student throughout high school, Helm participated in many canoe club and sailing activities, youth leadership programs, and a cultural exchange. The son of Kekamaikaikamaikalani Helm and Ane Bakutis, Helm intends to major in the Maritime Industry field and will attend California Polytechnic State University.

Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools – $3,000 scholarship awards

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Kamehameha Schools-Maui’s Mya Pililaau’s academic excellence earned her a place on the Headmaster’s List throughout high school. A National Honor Society member, Pililaau was active on the school’s Swim team and its Waterpolo team, and studied marine mammal biology and conservation at a summer Marine Mammal Intensive Learning program. A Maui Ocean Center Marine Science intern, Pililaau was also active in the Maui Pacific Whale Foundation, where she delivered a community presentation on waste reduction and ocean conservation. The granddaughter of Roberto Cesar, Pililaau hopes to become an environmental attorney to work on conservation management and policies at Tufts University this Fall.

Layla Merrill from Maui Preparatory Academy is a highly regarded scholar-athlete and community service volunteer. Winner of several academic awards, Merrill was on the Maui Interscholastic League Championship teams in both surfing and swimming, while actively participating in the Rotary Interact Club’s community service activities and volunteering at her Church’s young women’s program throughout high school. The daughter of Mark and Alexis Merrill, Merrill will attend Brigham Young University to study Environmental Science.

Seabury Hall’s Julian Cortez earned a place in the National Honor Society and was recognized by the Advanced Placement and the College Board National programs for his excellent academic achievements. A Seabury Scholar throughout high school and member of the Varsity football and canoe paddling teams, Cortez devoted many hours to community service programs, distributing food and participating in monthly coastal clean-up events to support marine life. An Eagle scout, Cortez will attend the University of Michigan this fall to study engineering.

Mamoru and Aiko Takitani founded Hawaiian Host, manufacturer of Hawaiian Host chocolates, and established the Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. to give back to the community by providing the gift of education to the young people of Hawaiʻi. Each year, the Foundation presents scholarships to an outstanding student from every qualifying high school in the state in its Legacy program and annually awards over $1.5 million in scholarships and educational community programs throughout Hawai’i.