African Penguin chick hatches at Hyatt Regency Maui

New African Penguin Chick Hatched at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. Photo Credit: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, renowned for its deep commitment to wildlife conservation and immersive guest experiences, announces the hatching of its first African Penguin (Spheniscus demersus) chick born on property in nearly 17 years.

The chick, which hatched on April 24, joins the resort’s colony of seven adult African Penguins. Now three weeks old, the newest member of the resort’s penguin colony is healthy and thriving under the dedicated care of the on-property wildlife team.

New African Penguin Chick Hatched at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. Photo Credit: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

The newly hatched penguin’s arrival marks a historic milestone for the resort’s wildlife program, which is an active participant in the Zoological Association of America’s African Penguin Management and Breeding Program and operates under an Animal Management Plan promoting responsible breeding practices between respected animal facilities worldwide. The hatching of an African Penguin on the resort’s property represents a notable contribution to the global effort to save the critically endangered species from extinction and further establishes Hyatt Regency Maui as a leading organization in wildlife conservation.

“The arrival of this chick is a special milestone for our African Penguin colony,” said Povi Carisa-Abney, Wildlife Supervisor at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. “Watching it grow has been incredibly rewarding for our team, and it reflects the meaningful conservation work that is at the heart of our Wildlife program.”

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Hyatt Regency Maui will announce the chick’s gender on social media (@hyattmaui) on Wednesday, May 20, and the chick will make its public debut on World Ocean Day, Saturday, June 8, in a special event featuring a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony and official name announcement. Audiences are invited to vote on the chick’s name on social media beginning Wednesday, May 27.

New African Penguin Chick Hatched at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. Photo Credit: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Lineage & Hatching

The chick’s parents are Phoenix, a three-year-old female, and Kennedy, a two-year-old male, both of whom came to Hyatt Regency Maui from Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia. The organizations have supported each other for years, with Hyatt Regency Maui fundraising for Richmond Zoo following a devastating fire at their animal hospital. Following the Lahaina fires in 2023, the zoo reached out to the resort to ask how they could return their support, which initiated the process of transporting several of the zoo’s African Penguins to the Hawaii resort.

Kennedy, the youngest of the penguins from Richmond Zoo, is known for his inquisitive and mischievous charm. True to the devoted nature of African Penguins, Kennedy proved himself an exceptional partner by gathering so much nesting material for Phoenix that it overflowed from their shared space onto the porch of their habitat. Phoenix, named for the zoo’s symbolic rise from the ashes, has formed connections with all of Hyatt Regency Maui’s keepers through her cuddly, affectionate disposition.

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On March 17, 2026, during the historic “Kona Low” storm, Phoenix laid a single egg. Thirty-eight days later, on April 24, the chick hatched and has been under the careful watch of the resort’s wildlife team in the weeks since.

Described by its keepers as strong-willed and vocal, the chick has a particular fondness for feeding time, where it closes its eyes and happily savors every sip of fish formula. The chick appears to have inherited Kennedy’s playful demeanor and tendency to get the “zoomies,” already beginning to take its first steps; it also loves snuggling its stuffed penguin companion and nuzzling the necks of its caretakers, just like Phoenix.

Meet the Baby Penguin

Following the May 20 gender reveal on social media, the resort will launch a vote for the chick’s name. Suggestions will be collected from resort staff, and the public vote will be open from May 27 through June 6.

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On June 8, World Ocean Day, the chick will be introduced to its habitat for the first time in a special event open to resort guests and the public. In addition to the traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony and name announcement, attendees can learn more about African Penguins and Hyatt Regency Maui’s wildlife program; there will be interactive activities for guests of all ages.

Guests staying at Hyatt Regency Maui can observe the penguin colony during daily presentations at 9:30 a.m. in their habitat in the Atrium lobby. Wildlife tours are offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 10 a.m., where attendees learn about the additional bird species living on the property.

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For more information on Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, the baby penguin, and upcoming World Ocean Day events, visit www.hyattregencymaui.com and follow the resort on Instagram and TikTok.