Hōkūleʻa to make Japan stops in 2027 as part of Moananuiākea Voyage

Hōkūleʻa, the Polynesian Voyaging Society traditional Hawaiian double-hulled voyaging canoe, and her sister canoe Hikianalia will return to Japan, weather permitting, tentatively on dates from April to September 2027 as part of the Moananuiākea Voyage, their journey around the Pacific Ocean.

The trip will mark the first time in 20 years Hōkūleʻa will anchor in waters around the island nation.

Hōkūleʻa sails into a sunset while on a previous voyage. (File Image: Screenshot from video courtesy of Polynesian Voyaging Society)

Polynesian Voyaging Society is working with Japan representatives to develop a sail plan for next year’s visit, with possible ports of call that would include Okinawa, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Ehime, Yokohama, Hokkaidō, and others.

Keep in mind: Port locations are subject to change and could be updated.

The Japan segment of the Moananuiākea Voyage will represent an opportunity to reaffirm the deep ties between Hawaiʻi and Japan, along with their common values of respect for nature.

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It will also serve as a platform to share the stories about Japan’s oceans, mountains and rivers with the world, as well as the wisdom of living in harmony with nature embodied in concepts such as satoyama and satoumi (ahupuaʻa).

The voyage furthermore encourages people to recognize “we are all stewards of the Earth,” who need to take meaningful action toward a better future.

“The ocean is not a boundary that separates us, but a pathway that connects us all,” said pwo navigator and Polynesian Voyaging Society Chief Executive Officer Nainoa Thompson in an announcement about the Japan visits. “This voyage to Japan is not simply a return, it is an opportunity to reaffirm our shared values and responsibilities: to care for one another and to protect the ocean that sustains life.”

Thompson added that the canoes and their crews come to Japan not as visitors, but as members of one global family.

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“We are here to listen, to learn and to act,” he said. “With a deep commitment to peace, hope and the responsibility we share to protect our oceans and our children’s future, we stand together to ensure these values are carried forward to the next generation.”

Hawaiʻi and Japan share a deep and enduring connection rooted in the history of Japanese immigration and built on a legacy of mutual support and peaceful coexistence.

This history is not simply a reflection of the past, it serves as a guiding principle for the future — one that chooses connection instead of division and compassion instead of conflict.

Polynesian Voyaging Society during the 2027 voyage to Japan will engage with communities at ports of call throughout the country fostering dialogue about voyaging traditions, environmental stewardship and a shared responsibility to live in harmony with the ocean.

Courtesy Map: Polynesian Voyaging Society

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The purpose of this voyage is to share with the world the values of peace, hope, love and responsibility toward the ocean — the shared home of Hawaiʻi and Japan. Carrying these values forward to future generations is at the heart of the Polynesian Voyaging Society mission.

Learn more about the society, Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia along with the Moananuiākea Voyage by visiting the Polynesian Voyaging Society website and find them on social media.

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