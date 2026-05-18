Maui County high school students participate in Rotary Youth Leadership program

Using props, participants performed a skit to illustrate the leadership principle, “build on individual strengths.” PC: Rotary club members

Twenty students from eight Maui high schools gathered at Kīhei Charter School Cafeteria and Mahi Pono Waiopua Garden to experience the One-Day Mini Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program (RYLA). This world-wide program was sponsored by the nine Maui County Rotary Clubs.

Students actively participated in the improvement of the Mahi Pono Waiopua Garden during the afternoon community service project. PC: Rotary club members

The program featured a morning filled with leadership training experiences which kept the students engaged in discovering leadership principles, team building, and problem-solving activities.

The activities were led by previous Camp RYLA participants who, upon completing their college education, have returned to Maui to pursue careers across various professional fields.

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Participants were then transported by vans provided by Kīhei Charter School to participate in a community service project at Mahi Pono Waiopua Garden. Upon completion of the project, campers and advisors returned and engaged in a debrief and evaluation session regarding their leadership training experience.

Camp Director Joanne Laird identifies the winner of the “Chain Gang” problem-solving activity. PC: Rotary club members

Participating students said they learned new ways to problem solve and engage with others.

“Don’t just do something because you know how to do it. Do it because you know want to learn and have fun with it,” said Shaelee Kaleikini, an 11th grade student from Baldwin High School.

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Talia Calaustro, a 10th grader from Maui High School said the day was a great opportunity to get to know students from other schools. “I gained a deeper understanding in what a leader should embody and act,” said Calaustro.

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“This was a great experience in making new connections and learning about leadership roles while having fun,” said 11th grader Zoey Offergeld of Maui Preparatory High School.

Students from various schools take part in an activity designed to help them get acquainted with one another. PC: Rotary club members

For further information about this Rotary-sponsored leadership training program contact Maui Island Resource Chair Joanne Laird at mamalrd.01@gmail.com