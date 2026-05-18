Memorial ride honors lives lost on Maui’s roads, raises awareness for safer streets

Memorial Ride of Silence. PC: Maui Bicycling League

The Maui Bicycling League invites the community to participate in the 2026 Maui Ride of Silence on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 8:45 a.m. beginning at the Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum in Puʻunēnē.

The Ride of Silence is a solemn, slow-paced memorial ride that brings together cyclists, families, advocates, community members, and public officials to honor those who have lost their lives while riding on Maui’s roads and to raise awareness for safer streets for all.

This year’s event will include participation from Mayor Richard Bissen and representatives from County departments, transportation agencies, law enforcement, and community organizations supporting Vision Zero and traffic safety awareness efforts on Maui.

Memorial Ride of Silence. PC: Maui Bicycling League

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“Every name we honor represents a life, a family, and a community forever changed,” said Saman Dias, Chair of the Maui Bicycling League. “The Ride of Silence is not only about remembrance — it is also about bringing our community together to advocate for safer streets and a future where no more lives are lost.”

The Maui Ride of Silence honors members of the Maui community who lost their lives while riding bicycles on Maui’s roadways, including:

Volker Weiss

Agustin Dela Cruz

Henry C. Ritmeester

Andrew Janssen

Karl Hagen

Richard Holland

Community members are encouraged to attend whether they ride regularly, occasionally, or simply wish to show support for safer streets and Vision Zero efforts. Riding a bicycle is not required to participate in the event.

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Participants will have the option of a 14-mile or 35-mile route utilizing portions of the Maui Veterans Highway Bike Path. Riders are encouraged to wear white in remembrance.

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Following the ride, participants are invited to gather for refreshments and “talk story” as the community comes together in remembrance, healing, and support. Since the launch of Maui’s Ride of Silence, refreshments have generously been provided by Robin Hagen in honor of her late husband, Karl Hagen, whose memory continues to inspire Maui’s cycling and safety advocacy community.

MBL hopes the event will continue building awareness around traffic safety, multimodal transportation, and the importance of investing in safer infrastructure for cyclists, pedestrians, and all road users.

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The organization also hopes the event serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired and distracted driving. Several of the cyclist fatalities remembered through the Ride of Silence involved drivers operating under the influence or engaging in negligent driving behaviors.

MBL encourages all road users to do their part in helping prevent future tragedies by driving responsibly, avoiding impaired driving, staying alert, wearing helmets, paying attention to surroundings, and practicing patience and respect while sharing the road. Motorists are also reminded of Hawaiʻi’s 3-foot passing law, which requires drivers to provide a minimum of three feet of clearance when passing cyclists.

Event Details

Date/time: Saturday, May 23, 2026 / 8:45 a.m.

Meeting Location: Sugar Museum 3957 Hansen Rd, Puʻunēnē, HI 96784

Registration / Event Information: https://www.mauibike.org/events/

Link to Flyer: ROS Flyer

The event is free to attend. Donations to support MBL’s advocacy for safer streets are always appreciated.