Hawaiʻi nonprofits supporting families and residents in need of affordable housing are encouraged to submit applications for consideration of grants from the Nareit Foundation. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 19, 2026, at 5 p.m.

Grants awarded by the Nareit Foundation will be presented to selected nonprofits later this year

through the Nareit Hawaiʻi Community Giving Initiative. Funding for the grants is provided by donations from REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) operating in Hawaiʻi.

The Nareit Foundation has awarded more than $2.8 million in grants to nonprofits in support of affordable housing projects statewide since the Nareit Hawaiʻi Community Giving Initiative was introduced in November 2018.

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“Expanding the availability of quality affordable housing is one of Hawaiʻi’s top priorities and it’s an honor to support these dedicated nonprofits with grants as they work to provide a safe and secure home for families raising children and residents seeking a better life,” said Gladys Quinto Marrone, Executive Director of Nareit Hawaiʻi.

Grant applicants should be implementing affordable housing projects for sale or rent in Hawaiʻi. Nonprofits with “shovel-ready” affordable housing projects will receive priority consideration.

Grant funds are not intended for planning of projects. All applicants must complete the grant application form that can also be accessed on the How to Apply section of the Nareit Hawaiʻi website.

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Nareit Hawaiʻi represents the interests of REITs in Hawaiʻi and their participation in civic, community, and policy initiatives to benefit residents statewide, while also supporting community and charitable organizations that address social issues of importance. REITs are long-term property holders in Hawaiʻi that own, renovate and manage affordable housing projects, commercial buildings, shopping centers, medical office buildings, hotels, public storage facilities, cell phone towers, and logistical spaces and warehouses for small businesses.

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For more information about REITs in Hawaiʻi and the charitable efforts of the Nareit Foundation and Nareit Hawaiʻi Community Giving Initiative, visit www.nareithawaii.com.