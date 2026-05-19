Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa, Gamma Chapter announces 2026 scholarship recipients

Left to right: Dominick Guiwa, Aaron Omuro, Kaylee Yagi, Kellee Yi, Aleizay Rose Angel,

Kayla Wada, and Yesha Mae Calivo (Not included in this picture: Jasmyn Yun)

The Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa, Gamma Chapter presented $1875 to eight 2026 graduates from public high schools in Maui County. Students were selected based on academic excellence, character and service to school and community.































This year’s recipients are:

Maui High graduate, Aleizay Rose Angel , daughter of Alfonso and Rosita Angel. She will be attending Stanford University to pursue an engineering degree.

, daughter of Alfonso and Rosita Angel. She will be attending Stanford University to pursue an engineering degree. Yesha Mae Calivo , daughter of Janette Calivo will remain on Maui to attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and hopes to become a mental health provider for youth.

, daughter of Janette Calivo will remain on Maui to attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and hopes to become a mental health provider for youth. Dominick Philippe Guiwa , a Maui High School graduate, is the son of Reymund and Merlyn Guiwa will attend Santa Monica College to study engineering.

, a Maui High School graduate, is the son of Reymund and Merlyn Guiwa will attend Santa Monica College to study engineering. Aaron Omuro , a Maui High School graduate, is the son of Curtis and Jennifer Omuro. He will be attending UCLA to attain a degree in chemical engineering.

, a Maui High School graduate, is the son of Curtis and Jennifer Omuro. He will be attending UCLA to attain a degree in chemical engineering. Kayla Wada is the daughter of Nolan and Keli Wada. She is a Maui High School graduate and will attend University of Utah to major in biology.

is the daughter of Nolan and Keli Wada. She is a Maui High School graduate and will attend University of Utah to major in biology. Kaylee Yagi , daughter of Kyle and Lisa Yagi, will attend the University of Utah and pursue a degree in civil engineering. She is a graduate of Maui High School.

, daughter of Kyle and Lisa Yagi, will attend the University of Utah and pursue a degree in civil engineering. She is a graduate of Maui High School. Kellee Yi , the daughter of Wookin and Hyangmi Yi plans to study International Business at San Diego State University. She is a graduate of Maui High School.

, the daughter of Wookin and Hyangmi Yi plans to study International Business at San Diego State University. She is a graduate of Maui High School. Jasmyn Yun, a Maui High graduate, will be heading to Gonzaga University to major in biomedical engineering. She is the daughter of Jasper and Joann Yun.

A special ADK luncheon was recently held for the winners and their families at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center.

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Founded in 1947, Alpha Delta Kappa is an International Honorary Sorority for women educators. Members are dedicated to improving education and the teaching profession, increasing world understanding through cultural exchanges, and making a difference in their communities through volunteer services.

Fundraisers include rummage sales, helping at Maui Interscholastic League games, and gift-wrapping at the Shops of Wailea. Annually, these year-round money-making projects generate funds to help students with their college tuition.