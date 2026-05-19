Hawaiian Music Series continues with Jarret Roback & Wilson Kanakaʻole, May 28

The May 2026 edition of the Hawaiian Music Series features Wilson Kanaka’ole and Jarret Roback performing at Waiola Church in Lahaina. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The Hawaiian Music Series continues its 2026 season in Lahaina with its next free community concert on Thursday, May 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. The performance will take place at the series’ new location on the lawn of Waiʻola Church and will feature musicians Jarret Roback and Wilson Kanakaʻole.

As part of the evening’s program, the Lahaina Restoration Foundation is honored to host and sponsor a special Lahaina Library community outreach program, featuring Hawaiian cultural and music programming. Library staff will offer on-site library card sign-ups, summer reading program registration, and button making (limited to one per person).

Free parking is available on site, with additional spaces generously provided by the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission next to the Waiʻola Church lot. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets,

mats, or low-back beach chairs to relax on the lawn and enjoy an evening of live Hawaiian

music.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jarret Roback, a singer and guitarist originally from Oʻahu, has been a prominent figure in the island music scene for more than 25 years, performing alongside renowned Hawaiian artists including John Cruz, Ernie Cruz Jr., Sistah Robi Kahakalau, and Lehua Kalima. In addition to his musical career, Roback has served as a dedicated firefighter with the Maui Fire Department for over three decades, following in the footsteps of his father, who was both a policeman and musician.

Wilson Kanakaʻole, a gifted guitarist and vocalist from Lahaina, has deep roots in Hawaiian music. An alumnus of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Institute of Hawaiian Music, he has collaborated with notable island musicians including the Barefoot Natives and draws inspiration from his father, Eric Kanakaʻole, and his late uncle, ʻukulele legend Nelson Waikīkī.

Music has always played an important role in bringing people together in Lahaina, and the Lahaina Restoration Foundation is proud to continue this long-standing tradition by providing a space where the community can gather, reconnect, and celebrate the beautiful mele of Hawaiʻi’s talented artists.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Now in its 18th year, the Hawaiian Music Series is a cherished community tradition made possible through the support of the Maui County Office of Economic Development, with Waiʻola Church generously hosting the series for 2026.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, please visit www.LahainaRestoration.org