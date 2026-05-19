Mākena Golf & Beach Club to host “I Mau Ke Aloha” Golf Tournament on Aug. 30

A charity event rooted in enduring love and well-being between ʻāina and kānaka. PC: Mākena Golf & Beach Club

Mākena Golf & Beach Club will host a community golf tournament, “I Mau Ke Aloha” on Aug. 30, 2026. The event will convene land trust partners, community leaders, and supporters around a shared commitment to healing, stewardship, and the enduring relationship between kānaka and ʻāina.

All proceeds from “I Mau Ke Aloha” will directly support Lahaina Community Land Trust and Hawai’i Land Trust, advancing their ongoing efforts to mālama ʻāina and strengthen Lahaina’s long-term recovery. The tournament also reinforces partnerships grounded in respect, reciprocity, and kuleana.

A charity event rooted in enduring love and well-being between ʻāina and kānaka. PC: Mākena Golf & Beach Club

Celebrating the work of the local land trusts that protect this connection in perpetuity, this year’s event also highlights native plants that symbolize resilience, regeneration, and the interconnected efforts of organizations caring for Hawaiʻi’s lands and people.

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In Lahaina, ʻuhaloa (selected by the Lahaina Community Land Trust) has emerged as a powerful symbol of recovery. Following the fires, ʻuhaloa has been among the first plants to return—growing through gravel and ash, offering both physical and emotional resonance for a community still healing. Known for its medicinal properties supporting respiratory health, its presence is particularly meaningful as many continue to navigate the long-term impacts of smoke exposure and trauma. Its resurgence reinforces a deeper truth: that ʻāina provides healing, and that breath itself is part of that process.

That connection between land and people is central to the mission of the Lahaina Community Land Trust.

“We are so grateful to Mākena Golf and Beach Club for hosting this event and for understanding that caring for this ʻāina means keeping people rooted to it. This support reflects a deeper understanding that when we protect people’s relationship to ʻāina, we strengthen community, culture, and the health of our ecosystems for generations to come,” said Autumn Ness, Lahaina Community Land Trust’s Executive Director.

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For the Hawai‘i Land Trust (HILT), the featured species is ʻākulikuli, a resilient coastal plant known for its ability to stabilize sand dune ecosystems, much like those found across HILT’s community preserves. Thriving throughout the pae ʻāina, ʻākulikuli represents both adaptability and connection across place. Its edible and medicinal qualities further underscore the reciprocal relationship between people and ʻāina that guides HILT’s work statewide.

A charity event rooted in enduring love and well-being between ʻāina and kānaka. PC: Mākena Golf & Beach Club

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“We’re thankful to the Mākena Golf and Beach Club for their commitment to conservation and partnership in cultivating reciprocal relationships between people and ‘āina across Hawai‘i,” said ‘Olu Campbell, President & CEO of Hawai‘i Land Trust.

Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s featured plant, ʻawa, brings a grounding cultural and relational dimension to this community effort. Long recognized for its calming and medicinal properties, ʻawa supports and reflects intentional connection and dialogue. Invoking the kinship of Kāne and Kanaloa, Mākena offers the kiʻi of a kānoa filled with freshly prepared ʻawa—an invitation to enter a space of shared understanding and purpose. It is a reminder that stewardship is not passive; it requires active care, contribution, and the cultivation of spaces where both ʻāina and kānaka can thrive.

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The event will be held at Mākena Golf & Beach Club on Sunday, Aug. 30, with a shotgun start at noon. Space is limited. To register for the event or for additional information, visit www.makenainfo.com.