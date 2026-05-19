Upcountry kicker Eli Kamakani Caires captures Field Goal Title at prestigious camp

Left Photo: Chris Sailer Coach Adam Stack Eli Caires and Camp staff. Right photo: Eli Caires attempts his 47 yard field Goal kick. PC: Courtesy photos

Upcountry Maui’s rising football standout, Eli Kamakani Caires, put his talent on full display this past weekend on Oʻahu, capturing the field goal kicking competition title at the prestigious Chris Sailer Kicking Training Camp held at Castle High School.

Competing under pressure against many of the state’s top young specialists, the Kula resident nailed a clutch 47-yard field goal to secure the field goal competition win.

Caires’ precision and power caught the attention of camp coaches, drawing praise from former University of Hawaiʻi standout and Chris Sailer kicking coach Adam Stack.

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“He (Eli) has a very bright future and will be an asset to his team this year,” said Stack in a news release. “He is one of the best young kickers in the state, and I am excited to follow his career.”

The Chris Sailer National Kicking Program is widely recognized for specialist development, designed to help young kickers, punters, and long snappers across the nation maximize their skills and earn national recruiting rankings. The elite camps are open to select middle school, high school, junior college and transfer athletes.

Caires, a rising kicking specialist, will be entering his junior football season this fall at Kamehameha Schools Maui.